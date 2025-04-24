The animal care unit at Elmwood in Cupar will definitely close at the end of the academic year.

SRUC confirmed the news to devastated staff and students on Thursday morning.

It follows a high-profile campaign to save courses, including a protest outside the Scottish Parliament.

Animal care student Ashley Cramb says everyone involved is “absolutely gutted” by the announcement.

“Staff were told at a meeting this morning and they’re all devastated,” she said.

“Students received an email. They didn’t even have the common courtesy to talk to us.”

The animal care unit is housed in the Elmwood main building.

And a statement released by SRUC principal and chief executive Wayne Powell says: “The main building’s deteriorating structural condition means it is financially prohibitive and unsafe to keep it open.”

SRUC will remain in Fife after ‘difficult decision’

The college launched a consultation with impacted staff in February.

It follows last year’s decision to retain animal care courses there for a further year.

However, Thursday’s announcement means the main building on the Elmwood campus will close in its entirety.

SRUC will help some current animal care students to complete their programme of studies, including those who need to resit exams.

Mr Powell said: “This has been a difficult decision, and one which I understand will be a disappointment to some.

“However, the measures we are proposing enable SRUC to maintain its presence in Fife, and create a more positive future for the Elmwood campus.”

Elmwood animal care consultation declared ‘a sham’

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who joined students in their campaign, said the decision was a “massive blow”.

And he declared the consultation a sham.

“I believe SRUC is making a big mistake,” he said.

“Demand for the course is high, and there are no other options to study animal care in Fife.

“The closure knocks a hole in the operation of Elmwood as a campus, where the animal care unit makes up a large proportion of the student body.”

“SRUC’s consultation has, frankly, been a sham. It’s clear that they decided on the closure months ago and have been going through the motions.”

The demise of Elmwood’s main building follows the closure of the farm and student accommodation, and the attempted sale of the golf course.