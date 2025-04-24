Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Students and staff ‘gutted’ as SRUC confirms Elmwood animal care unit closure

The news was broken to devastated staff and students on Thursday, with MSP Willie Rennie branding the consultation a sham.

By Claire Warrender
A campaign to save animal care at Elmwood failed as closure is confirme
The Elmwood animal care unit closure was confirmed despite a campaign. Image: David Wardle.

The animal care unit at Elmwood in Cupar will definitely close at the end of the academic year.

SRUC confirmed the news to devastated staff and students on Thursday morning.

It follows a high-profile campaign to save courses, including a protest outside the Scottish Parliament.

Animal care student Ashley Cramb says everyone involved is “absolutely gutted” by the announcement.

Elmwood animal care student Ashley Cramb
Ashley Cramb says Elmwood staff and students are devastated by the animal care closure news. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Staff were told at a meeting this morning and they’re all devastated,” she said.

“Students received an email. They didn’t even have the common courtesy to talk to us.”

The animal care unit is housed in the Elmwood main building.

And a statement released by SRUC principal and chief executive Wayne Powell says: “The main building’s deteriorating structural condition means it is financially prohibitive and unsafe to keep it open.”

SRUC will remain in Fife after ‘difficult decision’

The college launched a consultation with impacted staff in February.

It follows last year’s decision to retain animal care courses there for a further year.

However, Thursday’s announcement means the main building on the Elmwood campus will close in its entirety.

Elmwood College demolition threat
Principal and chief executive of SRUC Wayne Powell confirmed the Elmwood animal care unit closure on Thursday. Image: Supplied.

SRUC will help some current animal care students to complete their programme of studies, including those who need to resit exams.

Mr Powell said: “This has been a difficult decision, and one which I understand will be a disappointment to some.

“However, the measures we are proposing enable SRUC to maintain its presence in Fife, and create a more positive future for the Elmwood campus.”

Elmwood animal care consultation declared ‘a sham’

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who joined students in their campaign, said the decision was a “massive blow”.

And he declared the consultation a sham.

“I believe SRUC is making a big mistake,” he said.

“Demand for the course is high, and there are no other options to study animal care in Fife.

“The closure knocks a hole in the operation of Elmwood as a campus, where the animal care unit makes up a large proportion of the student body.”

“SRUC’s consultation has, frankly, been a sham. It’s clear that they decided on the closure months ago and have been going through the motions.”

The demise of Elmwood’s main building follows the closure of the farm and student accommodation, and the attempted sale of the golf course.

Conversation