Angus Council’s newly-installed coalition leader says he will not lower himself to “petty bickering” in the first stramash of his new reign.

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will lead a 13-strong Conservative/Independent/Labour alliance which dumped the SNP from power on Tuesday.

It came just weeks after his formal resignation from the administration he was part of since being elected in 2022.

One-time ruling group colleague David Cheape delivered a blistering attack on the outcome of this week’s no confidence motion.

It saw the SNP ousted by 14 votes to 13.

Carnoustie Independent Mr Cheape, who was Deputy Provost of Angus, said: “Make no mistake, this is not a coalition.

“This is now a Tory-controlled council, and those who now propose to act as crutches to allow the Conservatives to run Angus Council will, I believe, come to rue the day they signed up to this.”

He added: “The new Conservative administration is propped up by not only the usual ‘fake’ Independents but, unbelievably, a Labour councillor and an SNP defector.

“They should enjoy it while it lasts as they have been played.

“The only real reason Cllr Meechan left the previous administration was because votes didn’t go his way.”

Call for Angus Council coalition chief to go

Mr Cheape said the new leader should “resign immediately”.

“The SNP paid his election costs and voters elected him on that ticket. He did not get elected to support a Tory council now,” he added.

“Most of all, I feel sorry for the constituents of Angus standing back and watching this debacle.

“Equally so the council officers having to pick up the pieces of a coup of this nature more than halfway through a council term.

“The ensuing chaos will be felt most by the electorate.”

New leader rejects ‘political games’

Mr Meechan responded: “The recent changes in leadership are about moving Angus forward, not playing political games.

“This new administration is focused on delivering results, not fostering division.

“It’s time to put the past behind us and work for the people of Angus.

“I am sorry that Councillor Cheape has chosen to lower himself to petty bickering.

“I, however, hold higher standards so will not be participating in public squabbling.”