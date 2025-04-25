Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Angus Council leader says he won’t stoop to ‘public squabbling’

Former SNP group deputy George Meechan has come under fire just days into his rule at the head of a new coalition administration.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir and Dean Independent councillor George Meechan is the new leader of Angus Council after the SNP administration was ousted. Image: Supplied
Angus Council’s newly-installed coalition leader says he will not lower himself to “petty bickering” in the first stramash of his new reign.

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan will lead a 13-strong Conservative/Independent/Labour alliance which dumped the SNP from power on Tuesday.

It came just weeks after his formal resignation from the administration he was part of since being elected in 2022.

One-time ruling group colleague David Cheape delivered a blistering attack on the outcome of this week’s no confidence motion.

It saw the SNP ousted by 14 votes to 13.

Carnoustie Independent Mr Cheape, who was Deputy Provost of Angus, said: “Make no mistake, this is not a coalition.

“This is now a Tory-controlled council, and those who now propose to act as crutches to allow the Conservatives to run Angus Council will, I believe, come to rue the day they signed up to this.”

Carnoustie Independent councillor David Cheape
Carnoustie Independent David Cheape fired a broadside at Angus Council’s new coalition leader. Image: Paul Reid

He added: “The new Conservative administration is propped up by not only the usual ‘fake’ Independents but, unbelievably, a Labour councillor and an SNP defector.

“They should enjoy it while it lasts as they have been played.

“The only real reason Cllr Meechan left the previous administration was because votes didn’t go his way.”

Call for Angus Council coalition chief to go

Mr Cheape said the new leader should “resign immediately”.

“The SNP paid his election costs and voters elected him on that ticket. He did not get elected to support a Tory council now,” he added.

“Most of all, I feel sorry for the constituents of Angus standing back and watching this debacle.

“Equally so the council officers having to pick up the pieces of a coup of this nature more than halfway through a council term.

“The ensuing chaos will be felt most by the electorate.”

New leader rejects ‘political games’

Mr Meechan responded: “The recent changes in leadership are about moving Angus forward, not playing political games.

“This new administration is focused on delivering results, not fostering division.

“It’s time to put the past behind us and work for the people of Angus.

“I am sorry that Councillor Cheape has chosen to lower himself to petty bickering.

“I, however, hold higher standards so will not be participating in public squabbling.”

Conversation