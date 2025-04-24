Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP win Glenrothes seat in Fife Council by-election

Voters in Glenrothes Central and Thornton went to the polls on Thursday to elect a new councillor following the death of veteran SNP member Ross Vettraino.

By Claire Warrender
Candidates congratulate the SNP's Lynda Holton as returning officer Ken Gourlay announces the result. Image: Fife Council
Candidates congratulate the SNP's Lynda Holton as returning officer Ken Gourlay announces the result. Image: Fife Council

The SNP have swept to victory in a Fife Council by-election.

Lynda Holton took the Glenrothes Central and Thornton seat, previously held for 18 years by veteran SNP councillor Ross Vettraino, who died in February.

Ms Holton secured 790 more first preference votes than Labour’s Maciej Dokurno, who came second, and was elected in the fourth round of transfers.

SNP Glenrothes by-election winner Lynda Holton
Lynda Holton won the Glenrothes by-election in a good result for the SNP. Image: Fife Council

Turnout was low at 24.2%, with 3,050 votes cast.

The result comes nine months after Labour’s Richard Baker won the Glenrothes Westminster seat from the SNP, with a majority of 2,954.

Ms Holton said: “This is a by-election none of us wanted.

“I know my predecessor Councillor Ross Vettraino was highly respected, not only across the political divide but, more importantly, in all the communities of this ward, to whom he was devoted to the very end.

First box of votes opened in the Fife Council Glenrothes by-election
The first votes arrive at Fife House as counting gets under way at the Glenrothes by-election. Image: Fife Council.

Ms Holton said Mr Vettraino set a “gold standard” as a councillor.

And she pledged to meet that standard every day.

‘Determined to deliver on commitments’

Ms Holton also paid tribute to her husband, Fife Council’s SNP leader Craig Walker, saying his support had been invaluable.

And she added: “Finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank the voters of Glenrothes Central and Thornton for the faith they have placed in me.

“I will work hard to represent you all to the best of my ability.”

During the election campaign, Ms Holton pledged to work to preserve local services, including education and childcare.

And she said tackling anti-social behaviour would be a particular focus.

She added: “During this by-election campaign I have committed only to what I can realistically achieve for the residents of this ward and I am determined to deliver on this commitment.”

Full Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election result

The by-election result means the Fife Council minority Labour administration still has 19 members compared to the SNP’s 34.

The Liberal Democrats have 13 councillors and there are eight Conservatives and one independent.

The full Glenrothes Central and Thornton result (first preferences)

Maciej Dokurno (Labour) – 649

Lynda Holton (SNP) – 1,439

Fiona Leslie (Conservative) – 185

Ed Scotcher (Liberal Democrat) – 207

Ian Smith (Reform) – 541

Candidates congratulate the SNP's Lynda Holton as returning officer Ken Gourlay announces the result. Image: Fife Council
Candidates congratulate the SNP's Lynda Holton as returning officer Ken Gourlay announces the result. Image: Fife Council
Candidates congratulate the SNP's Lynda Holton as returning officer Ken Gourlay announces the result. Image: Fife Council
