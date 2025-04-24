Dalgety Bay community hub to close for ‘foreseeable future’

A Dalgety Bay community hub has announced it will close for the foreseeable future.

That Place in the Bay, which promotes mental wellbeing through arts and crafts, will shut on Thursday night.

A post from the charity read: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances outwith our control, That Place in the Bay will be closing at 9pm tonight for the foreseeable future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause and would like to thank people for the support they have shown for the charity over the last few years.

That Place in the Bay to in close

“We will be in touch with all groups that regularly meet on our premises.

“Any further updates will be made in due course.”

That Place in the Bay opened in 2022, after the charity was created in 2021.

Several community groups including Andy’s Man Club used the space in Donibristle Industrial Estate for meetings.

It comes after the community hub received a National Lottery grant for £10,000 in February this year, according to the Dunfermline Press.

The charity said the grant would secure the future of That Place in the Bay “for the next two years”.