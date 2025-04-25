A fundraiser has been launched in a bid to give a Dundee dad who was allegedly murdered the send-off he “deserves”.

The family of Alister ‘Ali’ Lamb are hoping to raise £5,000 to help pay for a funeral for the 36-year-old and to create a memorial.

Ali was found injured after allegedly being attacked in a block of flats on Balunie Terrace in Douglas last Friday.

The former Braeview Academy pupil and dad-of-two later died in hospital.

Nephew’s tribute to ‘kind’ uncle Ali Lamb as fundraiser launched

Speaking to The Courier, Ali’s nephew, Callum Lamb, said his uncle would have given you the “shirt off his back” if you needed it.

Callum, 22, said: “Ali was a son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and is going to be missed terribly.

“He was just a kind person who would help out whoever he could.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, and I think anyone would be hard-pressed to find a person who didn’t like him.

“I’m hoping to raise money for Ali’s funeral, where everyone can say goodbye in a way he deserves and place a memorial for him.”

Callum says the money raised would prevent the family from “worrying that we cannot afford it”.

He added: “I know everyone struggles and has their own troubles through life, but if everyone shares (the crowdfunder) and even gives just a little, it will all help.

“We are all feeling the pain from him being taken from us way too soon.

“It’s not something that happens every day, and you never think something like this will happen to you or your own – but it has.

“Our hearts break for how we were not there at the end for him.

“We never got to say goodbye, and that will always be on our minds.”

Ali worked as a steward for Specialized Security Scotland, which included stewarding music events.

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated on the GoFundMe page.

A 17-year-old male – who cannot be named due to his age – has appeared in court, accused of stabbing Ali to death.