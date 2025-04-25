Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to give ‘murdered’ Dundee dad send-off he ‘deserves’

Ali Lamb died after allegedly being attacked in a block of flats in Douglas a week ago.

By James Simpson
Ali Lamb's family are looking to create a memorial in his name. Image: Callum Lamb
Ali Lamb's family are looking to create a memorial in his name. Image: Callum Lamb

A fundraiser has been launched in a bid to give a Dundee dad who was allegedly murdered the send-off he “deserves”.

The family of Alister ‘Ali’ Lamb are hoping to raise £5,000 to help pay for a funeral for the 36-year-old and to create a memorial.

Ali was found injured after allegedly being attacked in a block of flats on Balunie Terrace in Douglas last Friday.

The former Braeview Academy pupil and dad-of-two later died in hospital.

Nephew’s tribute to ‘kind’ uncle Ali Lamb as fundraiser launched

Speaking to The Courier, Ali’s nephew, Callum Lamb, said his uncle would have given you the “shirt off his back” if you needed it.

Callum, 22, said: “Ali was a son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and is going to be missed terribly.

“He was just a kind person who would help out whoever he could.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, and I think anyone would be hard-pressed to find a person who didn’t like him.

“I’m hoping to raise money for Ali’s funeral, where everyone can say goodbye in a way he deserves and place a memorial for him.”

Ali with Callum’s younger sisters and brother. Image: Callum Lamb

Callum says the money raised would prevent the family from “worrying that we cannot afford it”.

He added: “I know everyone struggles and has their own troubles through life, but if everyone shares (the crowdfunder) and even gives just a little, it will all help.

“We are all feeling the pain from him being taken from us way too soon.

“It’s not something that happens every day, and you never think something like this will happen to you or your own – but it has.

“Our hearts break for how we were not there at the end for him.

Police at the scene on Balunie Terrace. Image: Eilidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“We never got to say goodbye, and that will always be on our minds.”

Ali worked as a steward for Specialized Security Scotland, which included stewarding music events.

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated on the GoFundMe page.

A 17-year-old male – who cannot be named due to his age – has appeared in court, accused of stabbing Ali to death.

