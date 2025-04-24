A convicted murderer is on the run after absconding from HMP Castle Huntly, near Dundee.

The search to trace Raymond McCourt continues after he was reported missing to Police Scotland at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers have now released a new image of the 59-year-old in a bid to track him down.

The last confirmed sighting of McCourt was captured at premises on Duke Street, Glasgow, at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

He was now last seen wearing a checked red, white, and blue shirt, a checked baseball cap, and a rain jacket.

Residents in Tayside have been advised that he could be back in the local area and have been asked to report any sightings.

McCourt is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build, with short grey hair and a beard.

He is said to have reduced mobility and is believed to be using public transport.

Some have questioned why the convicted murderer was housed at Scotland’s only open prison.

McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for offences including murder, assault and robbery, assault to severe injury, and firearms offences.

He was found guilty of shooting both a woman and a police officer.

After being released on licence in 2015, he admitted stealing and selling valuables within weeks of leaving prison.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2857 of April 22 2025.