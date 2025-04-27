Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport secretary ‘too busy’ to meet Laurencekirk campaigners at A90 blackspot junction

Transport Scotland says plans to overcome a remaining objection to the £25m Laurencekirk flyover are progressing “at pace", more than 20 years after the crossing campaign began.

By Graham Brown
Plans for a £25 million flyover at Laurencekirk were first announced a decade ago. Image: DC Thomson
Transport boss Fiona Hyslop has rejected pleas to visit the notorious Laurencekirk junction almost a decade after plans for a £25 million flyover there were announced – stating she is too busy.

A campaign for safety improvements at the A90 crossing with the A937 to Marykirk and Montrose has run for more than two decades.

It was launched following the tragic death of a young Aberdeenshire man at the junction in August 2024.

Plans for a ‘full diamond’ grade-separated junction were first revealed in 2020.

Designs for A90/A937 Laurencekirk junction.
Transport Scotland says work is continuing to complete the statutory processes which will allow work to start.

But Scottish Government transport secretary Fiona Hyslop has turned down an invite to visit Laurencekirk, due to a “fully committed diary”.

A local MSP has described it as a “betrayal” to the families whose loved ones have been killed or seriously injured there.

Objection to Laurencekirk junction plan remains

North East Conservative MSP Tess White wrote to Ms Hyslop, asking when building work would finally start

In early 2024, Aberdeenshire Council removed its technical objection to the project, which would also see the construction of a new bridge at nearby Oatyhill.

It will cross the east coast rail line southwest of the Laurencekirk.

How the new bridge at Oatyhill over the east coast rail line will look. Image: Transport Scotland

Ms Hyslop revealed just one objection has been lodged since Transport Scotland published new draft orders for the overall scheme last December.

Her response said: “Transport Scotland is currently considering all representations received and will work at pace to resolve these if possible.

“The scheme can only progress following successful completion of the relevant statutory processes.

“A timeline for procurement and construction phases could then be determined in line with available budgets.”

But it added: “Unfortunately, due to a fully committed diary, Ms Hyslop is unable to meet at this time.”

A90 visit rejection a ‘slap in the face’

Campaigners hoped a site visit would have driven home to the transport secretary the dangers motorists face.

Ms White said: “Fiona Hyslop’s refusal to meet me to hear about the frightening experiences at the junction is a slap in the face to the Laurencekirk community.

“After almost a decade since the Scottish Government announced plans for the flyover, and two decades of community campaigning, spades have yet to properly hit the ground.

MSP Tess White
North east Conservative MSP Tess White. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The number of collisions, near misses and speeding offences at the Laurencekirk junction makes it clearer than ever that the long-awaited flyover needs built now.

“Fiona Hyslop’s reluctance to visit the junction is a betrayal to the families who have tragically lost loved ones from collisions at the junction.

“For too long the SNP government has made very little effort to deliver on their 2016 promise.

“I will continue to urge minsters to get this project out of first gear for the safety of residents.”

