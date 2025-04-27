Transport boss Fiona Hyslop has rejected pleas to visit the notorious Laurencekirk junction almost a decade after plans for a £25 million flyover there were announced – stating she is too busy.

A campaign for safety improvements at the A90 crossing with the A937 to Marykirk and Montrose has run for more than two decades.

It was launched following the tragic death of a young Aberdeenshire man at the junction in August 2024.

Plans for a ‘full diamond’ grade-separated junction were first revealed in 2020.

Transport Scotland says work is continuing to complete the statutory processes which will allow work to start.

But Scottish Government transport secretary Fiona Hyslop has turned down an invite to visit Laurencekirk, due to a “fully committed diary”.

A local MSP has described it as a “betrayal” to the families whose loved ones have been killed or seriously injured there.

Objection to Laurencekirk junction plan remains

North East Conservative MSP Tess White wrote to Ms Hyslop, asking when building work would finally start

In early 2024, Aberdeenshire Council removed its technical objection to the project, which would also see the construction of a new bridge at nearby Oatyhill.

It will cross the east coast rail line southwest of the Laurencekirk.

Ms Hyslop revealed just one objection has been lodged since Transport Scotland published new draft orders for the overall scheme last December.

Her response said: “Transport Scotland is currently considering all representations received and will work at pace to resolve these if possible.

“The scheme can only progress following successful completion of the relevant statutory processes.

“A timeline for procurement and construction phases could then be determined in line with available budgets.”

But it added: “Unfortunately, due to a fully committed diary, Ms Hyslop is unable to meet at this time.”

A90 visit rejection a ‘slap in the face’

Campaigners hoped a site visit would have driven home to the transport secretary the dangers motorists face.

Ms White said: “Fiona Hyslop’s refusal to meet me to hear about the frightening experiences at the junction is a slap in the face to the Laurencekirk community.

“After almost a decade since the Scottish Government announced plans for the flyover, and two decades of community campaigning, spades have yet to properly hit the ground.

“The number of collisions, near misses and speeding offences at the Laurencekirk junction makes it clearer than ever that the long-awaited flyover needs built now.

“Fiona Hyslop’s reluctance to visit the junction is a betrayal to the families who have tragically lost loved ones from collisions at the junction.

“For too long the SNP government has made very little effort to deliver on their 2016 promise.

“I will continue to urge minsters to get this project out of first gear for the safety of residents.”