Two ambulances called to crash at busy Dundee junction

Drivers faced delays after the crash at the traffic lights on East Dock Street, at the junction with East Marketgait.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Finn Nixon
Ambulances at the scene of the crash. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Two ambulances were called to a crash at a busy Dundee junction on Friday morning.

The collision involving two cars happened at East Dock Street, at the traffic lights at the junction with East Marketgait, just before 8.10am.

The incident caused delays on several surrounding roads.

It has been confirmed no one was taken to hospital.

Finn Nixon, The Courier’s reporter at the scene, said: “The two cars involved, a red Mazda and a black Vauxhall, ended up quite a distance from each other on either side of the junction.

The two cars involved ended up on either side of the junction. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“Two ambulances were parked up near the scene. I saw one leaving after checking a woman over.

“Two recovery trucks were also called to uplift the cars.

“The traffic was bad initially, but by around 9am it had eased.”

Police directing traffic at the scene. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

One driver said: “Traffic was very slow moving along Broughty Ferry Road and there were tailbacks up Blackscroft.

“It was much worse closer to the Olympia.

“The radio said there was a crash close to the lights, causing delays.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.08am today to attend an accident on East Dock Street, Dundee and we dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

