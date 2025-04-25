Murderer who fled Tayside open prison found after 3 days on the run

A convicted murderer who was on the run after absconding from a prison near Dundee has been found in Edinburgh.

Raymond McCourt was traced by police in the capital’s London Road on Friday morning.

He had fled from HMP Castle Huntly, Scotland’s only open prison, on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old has now been sent back to prison.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh have located convicted prisoner, Raymond McCourt, who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 22 after failing to return to HMP Castle Huntly.

“The 59-year-old man was detained by officers in London Road this morning, Friday, April 25. He will be returned to prison.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted us and to those members of the public who contacted us with information.”

The search to trace McCourt began after he was reported missing to Police Scotland at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers released a new image of the killer on Thursday to track him down.

The last confirmed sighting of McCourt was captured at premises on Duke Street, Glasgow, at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for offences including murder, assault and robbery, assault to severe injury and firearms offences.

He was found guilty of shooting both a woman and a police officer.

After being released on licence in 2015, he admitted stealing and selling valuables within weeks of leaving prison.