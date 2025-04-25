Murderer who fled Tayside open prison found after 3 days on the run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murderer who fled Tayside open prison found after 3 days on the run

Raymond McCourt absconded from Castle Huntly on Tuesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Castle Huntly absconder Raymond McCourt.
Raymond McCourt was given a life sentence. Image: Police Scotland

A convicted murderer who was on the run after absconding from a prison near Dundee has been found in Edinburgh.

Raymond McCourt was traced by police in the capital’s London Road on Friday morning.

He had fled from HMP Castle Huntly, Scotland’s only open prison, on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old has now been sent back to prison.

Raymond McCourt absconded from Castle Huntly prison

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh have located convicted prisoner, Raymond McCourt, who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 22 after failing to return to HMP Castle Huntly.

“The 59-year-old man was detained by officers in London Road this morning, Friday, April 25. He will be returned to prison.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted us and to those members of the public who contacted us with information.”

The search to trace McCourt began after he was reported missing to Police Scotland at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers released a new image of the killer on Thursday to track him down.

The last confirmed sighting of McCourt was captured at premises on Duke Street, Glasgow, at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for offences including murder, assault and robbery, assault to severe injury and firearms offences.

He was found guilty of shooting both a woman and a police officer.

After being released on licence in 2015, he admitted stealing and selling valuables within weeks of leaving prison.

Conversation