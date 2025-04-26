Readers have hit out over chaos at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee after complaints about the traffic lights and road markings.

The Courier told on Thursday how Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes is writing to the Scottish Government to highlight people’s concerns about delays and safety fears at the newly reshaped junction.

It comes as drivers have faced long queues on the A90 Dundee-bound approach to the roundabout since the lights were activated in March, while road markings are also causing confusion.

The changes were made in an attempt to accommodate extra traffic at the Dykes of Gray housing development.

Swallow Roundabout ‘not working as it should’ after changes

Dozens of people expressed their frustration over the changes in response to our story.

On The Courier’s website, user ‘Shaz’ said: “Our journey time has nearly doubled at the roundabout.

“I understand why it’s been done but it’s not working as it should – not sure what needs done.”

‘Bob’ posted: “Have you ever noticed how well the traffic flows around the train station (at Dundee Waterfront) on the odd occasion the traffic lights are not working, the same with filtering off the Tay (Road) Bridge?

“Switch the traffic lights off and watch how quickly the traffic will flow through the new layout.

“(There will be) no manufactured build-up caused by an unnecessary light change at a set of lights where no car is waiting.”

‘DundeeRocks’ said: “I think they would have been better leaving the roundabout as it was and putting in slip roads for merging traffic, especially from Riverside to Perth.

“The lanes are not wide enough, they are narrow and all over the place.

“Even during non-busy times you are stuck for a while, not sure why they didn’t leave it alone, Myrekirk is a disaster as well.”

The road markings, which were criticised by drivers as far back as December, are continuing to cause problems, according to some.

‘One foot in the grave’ said: “Coming from Perth, the outside lane has an arrow showing straight on then changes after the lights to show right turn only.

‘Horns going constantly’ due to confusion over road markings

“To continue north you would have to cross over in front of vehicles.

“When you are there car horns are going constantly. There must be so many near accidents.”

On The Courier’s Facebook page, John Waller said: “Seems to be a hobby of all councils these days, they have put lights on a few roundabouts in Dunfermline lately too and it’s a total pain.

“Roundabouts were designed to ensure smooth running of roads at junctions, now it just looks like a way to waste money.”

Kenny Maclean wrote: “It’s absolutely rubbish now.

“I regularly use this roundabout and up until the improvements it ran very smoothly.

“Now it’s tailbacks and very poor lane signage coming from Perth.

“I’ve seen quite a few having to ride round the roundabout because they were stuck in the wrong lane.

“It’s definitely a step backwards.”

On the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Alan Jackson branded the changes a “disaster”.

He said: “Before the lights were installed, the signage was wrong.

“I thought, maybe when the lights were completed they would amend the signage – but they left it.

“The new road layout is incorrect. I am on it most days and constantly see drivers using the lanes incorrectly according to the new incompetent signage.”

Swallow Roundabout ‘a total shambles’

Scotty Gorrie posted: “The only improvement it has made is the traffic from Liff getting an opportunity to get out now.

“However, the lights should be on green much longer on the main trunk road as it’s causing major tailbacks. Total shambles.”

And ‘Bm Scotland’ wrote: “Why did they do this in (the) first place? The road has flowed perfectly for decades – no build-up, no accidents.”

Springfield, the housing developer that oversaw the work at the roundabout, says the design was signed off by specialists and authorities including Transport Scotland, and that the lights were “specifically requested” by Dundee City Council.

Transport Scotland says it will respond to Mr Forbes in due course.

Dundee City Council has not replied to a request for comment.