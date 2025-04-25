Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee City Council launches voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff

Up to 100 council posts could be phased out over the next two years.

By Andrew Robson
The council chambers in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The council chambers in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council has launched a voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff in a bid to cut costs.

The scheme will allow a “limited number” of workers to retire or take voluntary severance on “potentially” enhanced terms.

It comes as part of the council’s strategy for reducing spending.

Applications can be made by staff who are not covered by the Scottish Negotiating Council for Teachers (SCNT) and who meet the eligibility criteria.

This includes the requirement to have two years of continuous service.

Up to 100 Dundee City Council posts to be phased out

An email sent to staff, seen by The Courier, said: “The scheme is expected to deliver only a relatively small reduction in our current headcount of over 6,000 staff”.

Dundee City Council has been asked to confirm how many staff are expected to leave through the scheme.

However, in the most recent budget, administration SNP councillors agreed on a reduction of up to 100 posts phased over the next two years.

This is expected to save more than £2.4 million in 2025/26 and £4.3m in 2026/27.

Fraser Macpherson, leader of the Lib Dem group, said voluntary severance schemes were included in all groups’ budget proposals.

Councillor Kevin Keenan
Councillor Kevin Keenan Image: DC Thomson

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan said: “The severance scheme enables people to get compensation they otherwise may not have received to leave the organisation.

“The scheme could suit individual circumstances and will pave the way for future budgets.

“I’d rather people were employed but this is a reflection of the pressures on councils and the government.”

A Dundee City Council Spokesperson said: “The Council continues to operate in a challenging financial environment and providing the opportunity for a limited number of staff to leave though voluntary severance or early retirement is one mechanism that can support a reduction in the workforce.”

More from News

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
Bloomfield Place, Arbroath
Cannabis recovered after police raid Arbroath home
Lynne Hoggan
Ex-Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan thanks well-wishers in first public statement since brain bleed
Missing person Sophie McKeown.
Missing Stirling teenager, 16, may have travelled to Fife
The council chambers in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
The council chambers in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
The Cupar Dentist in Castle Street is closing
Cupar dental practice clarifies future after local fears
2
Morgan Academy.
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Dundee secondary school
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…
The council chambers in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Levenmouth to get two trains per hour as part of new ScotRail timetable

Conversation