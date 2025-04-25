Dundee City Council has launched a voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff in a bid to cut costs.

The scheme will allow a “limited number” of workers to retire or take voluntary severance on “potentially” enhanced terms.

It comes as part of the council’s strategy for reducing spending.

Applications can be made by staff who are not covered by the Scottish Negotiating Council for Teachers (SCNT) and who meet the eligibility criteria.

This includes the requirement to have two years of continuous service.

Up to 100 Dundee City Council posts to be phased out

An email sent to staff, seen by The Courier, said: “The scheme is expected to deliver only a relatively small reduction in our current headcount of over 6,000 staff”.

Dundee City Council has been asked to confirm how many staff are expected to leave through the scheme.

However, in the most recent budget, administration SNP councillors agreed on a reduction of up to 100 posts phased over the next two years.

This is expected to save more than £2.4 million in 2025/26 and £4.3m in 2026/27.

Fraser Macpherson, leader of the Lib Dem group, said voluntary severance schemes were included in all groups’ budget proposals.

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan said: “The severance scheme enables people to get compensation they otherwise may not have received to leave the organisation.

“The scheme could suit individual circumstances and will pave the way for future budgets.

“I’d rather people were employed but this is a reflection of the pressures on councils and the government.”

A Dundee City Council Spokesperson said: “The Council continues to operate in a challenging financial environment and providing the opportunity for a limited number of staff to leave though voluntary severance or early retirement is one mechanism that can support a reduction in the workforce.”