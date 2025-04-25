Levenmouth will get two train services per hour when a new ScotRail timetable comes into force next month.

The frequency of services on the Levenmouth Rail Link, which also serves Cameron Bridge, will double from May 18.

Only one train per hour has operated since the Levenmouth Rail Link opened in May last year – to the disappointment of campaigners.

Trains on the route currently use the coastal section of the Fife Circle, travelling through stations like Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

But ScotRail will double the frequency by sending one of the two hourly services inland.

Levenmouth connected to several Fife stations in new timetable

This will mean Levenmouth is given a direct link to the following stations:

Glenrothes with Thornton

Cardenden

Lochgelly

Cowdenbeath

Dunfermline Queen Margaret

Dunfermline City

Rosyth

ScotRail says its new timetable will also make it easier for passengers to travel between Leven and Dundee.

It will introduce longer connection times between trains arriving in Kirkcaldy from Leven and northbound trains heading from Kirkcaldy to Dundee.

The first weekday train will continue to leave Leven at 5.39am, with a second train using the western part of the Fife Circle leaving at 6.17am.

The first weekday train from Edinburgh to Leven will leave at 6.04am.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, cabinet secretary for transport, said: “I’m delighted ScotRail is introducing the second train per hour to Leven with this latest timetable change, as we approach the first anniversary of the line reopening.

“This is another example of the ways in which this Scottish Government’s commitment to investing in our railways is opening up education, leisure, and economic opportunities.”