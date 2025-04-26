Kirriemuir’s camera obscura is facing a new fight for survival – a decade after local volunteers saved it from closure.

The attraction on Kirrie Hill is one of just three of its kind in Scotland.

It is housed in a pavilion gifted to the Angus town by Peter Pan creator, Sir J M Barrie in 1930.

Until 2015, it was managed by the National Trust for Scotland.

But when Angus Council pulled a £10,000-a-year subsidy to keep open, Kirriemuir Regeneration Group was set up to secure its future.

Kirriemuir camera obscura popular with visitors and locals

Since then, the camera and pavilion café have welcomed thousands of visitors.

The 2025 season has been delayed by a technical issue with the camera in the roof space of the building.

And while it has now been fixed, KRG treasurer Irena Krasinska-Lobban said volunteer numbers were critically low.

“This year, for some reason, we really are struggling for volunteers,” she said.

“March was the tenth anniversary of KRG being formed.

“I’ve been involved from the outset, but we’ve never struggled for volunteers as much as this year.”

However, a plea on local social media has offered a glimmer of hope.

“One of our volunteers put a message up on Facebook. I’ve already sent out 20 emails to people who have said they might be interested in helping out.

“All we ask is for them to do a shift of three hours a month in the camera obscura or the café.

“It’s not a big ask, but we need to know that we have volunteers so we can let people know we will be open.

“Ideally we’d like to open Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“We are to be open this Monday, then we will try to arrange something with the people who have been in touch.

“If we could get even half of them to volunteer regularly it would make such a difference,” Irena added.

Anyone willing to volunteer should email krg7630@gmail.com

J M Barrie treasure trove

The pavilion features a host of items relating to Kirrie-born author Barrie. Those include prized pieces of history connected with his love of cricket.

He first enjoyed the sport at Kirrie Hill.

Thousands witnessed a match there to mark the gift of the pavilion on the day he was made a freeman of the town in June 1930.

Irena added: “Last summer was really excellent.

“The camera was busy with visitors, and the café has also become a place where Kirrie folk like to meet.

“It is lovely for them to come in for a coffee and a scone after enjoying a walk up The Hill.

“KRG is involved in a lot of other things, but I really hope we can get the volunteers to keep the camera open.

“It would break my heart to see it go.”