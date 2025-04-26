Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteers shortage could force shutters up at Kirriemuir camera obscura

The Kirrie Hill attraction is housed a pavilion gifted to the town by Peter Pan creator Sir J M Barrie in 1930.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir camera obscura is one of only three remaining in Scotland. Image: DC Thomson
Kirriemuir’s camera obscura is facing a new fight for survival – a decade after local volunteers saved it from closure.

The attraction on Kirrie Hill is one of just three of its kind in Scotland.

It is housed in a pavilion gifted to the Angus town by Peter Pan creator, Sir J M Barrie in 1930.

Until 2015, it was managed by the National Trust for Scotland.

But when Angus Council pulled a £10,000-a-year subsidy to keep open, Kirriemuir Regeneration Group was set up to secure its future.

Kirriemuir camera obscura popular with visitors and locals

Since then, the camera and pavilion café have welcomed thousands of visitors.

The 2025 season has been delayed by a technical issue with the camera in the roof space of the building.

And while it has now been fixed, KRG treasurer Irena Krasinska-Lobban said volunteer numbers were critically low.

“This year, for some reason, we really are struggling for volunteers,” she said.

“March was the tenth anniversary of KRG being formed.

Kirriemuir camera obscura is run by volunteers.
Elaine Findlay and Irena Krasinka-Lobban of Kirriemuir Regeneration Group at the camera obscura. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I’ve been involved from the outset, but we’ve never struggled for volunteers as much as this year.”

However, a plea on local social media has offered a glimmer of hope.

“One of our volunteers put a message up on Facebook. I’ve already sent out 20 emails to people who have said they might be interested in helping out.

“All we ask is for them to do a shift of three hours a month in the camera obscura or the café.

“It’s not a big ask, but we need to know that we have volunteers so we can let people know we will be open.

“Ideally we’d like to open Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“We are to be open this Monday, then we will try to arrange something with the people who have been in touch.

“If we could get even half of them to volunteer regularly it would make such a difference,” Irena added.

Anyone willing to volunteer should email krg7630@gmail.com

J M Barrie treasure trove

The pavilion features a host of items relating to Kirrie-born author Barrie. Those include prized pieces of history connected with his love of cricket.

Peter Pan creator J M Barrie (middle) with two boyhood friends, Peter Lindsay (left) and Alec Lowson in 1930 when he received the Freedom of Kirriemuir.

He first enjoyed the sport at Kirrie Hill.

Thousands witnessed a match there to mark the gift of the pavilion on the day he was made a freeman of the town in June 1930.

Irena added: “Last summer was really excellent.

“The camera was busy with visitors, and the café has also become a place where Kirrie folk like to meet.

“It is lovely for them to come in for a coffee and a scone after enjoying a walk up The Hill.

“KRG is involved in a lot of other things, but I really hope we can get the volunteers to keep the camera open.

“It would break my heart to see it go.”

