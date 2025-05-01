Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Boathouse events verdict and holiday let ‘not a party flat’

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen & ethanclaridge
The former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven..
A proposal for the former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven has been green-lighted Picture shows; The former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven.. Image: First Sight Estates

A planning application to update the former Boathouse restaurant on the shores of Loch Leven has been approved.

Perth and Kinross Council granted consent for First Sight Estates, on behalf of Kinross House owner Donald Fothergill, to add an events space and cafe onto a previously approved application.

In June 2023, when the council permitted the former eatery to become a multi-use bar and restaurant, there were no objections.

But the latest expanded proposal provoked five objections and six supporting comments.

The common theme among the dissenters was concern that outdoor events may be disruptive to local residents.

Alison Lockhart wrote: “Late-night noise from outdoor ‘events’ or late-night revellers walking home would be most unwelcome.”

Mark McCallum added: “There is no clarity on the proposed opening hours, nor the capacity of guests that could be accommodated.

“So any such event activity needs careful and clearly defined boundaries.”

David Dumbreck wrote: “While there is notable community support for the continued operation of the Boathouse as a café and restaurant, the proposed expansion into a substantial event space is highly unsuitable.”

The former Boathouse restaurant in Kinross.
Outdoor events was the common concern about the scheme. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kinross-shire Civic Trust was among the half-dozen in favour.

Another supporter, Thomas Barr, wrote: “The Boathouse already exists; is suitably positioned away from existing residences and the proposals really match up to this great location.

“Allowing the building to function as a cafe once again, as well as a bistro and restaurant and cater for occasional events, will complement the existing hospitality available in the area.”

The council’s decision report says that no music, amplified or otherwise will be permitted in the outdoor areas of the venue.

It added that a noise management plan would be implemented.

Planners additionally accepted an associated application for storage and staff welfare buildings.

‘Fabulous’ Dunkeld holiday let ‘not a party flat’

The owner of a top-rated holiday flat in Dunkeld has assured the council it is “not a party flat”.

Mark Cowan’s one-bedroom flat on Brae Street has been a big hit on Booking.com since first operating as a holiday let nearly four years ago.

With a rating of 8.9 from 63 reviews, it is categorised on the site as “fabulous”.

Mr Cowan has now applied for retrospective permission for its retention as a short-term property.

Brae Street, Dunkeld.
Brae Street in Dunkeld. Image: Booking.com

His supporting statement said: “This is a small flat, sleeps two people, is not a party flat and has house rules which seek to minimise any potential issues.”

“The property has operated as a short-term let from August 2021 and is registered for business rates.

“I am in regular contact with my neighbours and it has operated harmoniously without complaint during this time of operation.”

One of the many reviewers who rated the flat a perfect 10 wrote: “Excellent cosy and compact apartment in a charming old street in the heart of Dunkeld.

“Very clean, with a comfortable bed. Well furnished and nicely decorated and makes good use of the space available.

“Mark was a great host, very easy to communicate with. I hope to return.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Traffic matters if Blairgowrie affordable homes allowed

Concerns have been raised about a proposal of entirely affordable homes in Blairgowrie.

Banchory-based Bancon Construction notified Perth and Kinross Council of its idea to submit an application for land 90 metres east of Westfields of Rattray, Balmoral Road.

The proposal does not reveal how many units are planned, but the land is allocated for 104 homes in the council’s local plan.

At a meeting of the council’s planning and placemaking committee, Bailie Claire McLaren asked for “consideration to be given to community availability for building space for community groups to meet in”.

Proposed development on site allocated for 104 homes at Westfield of Rattray, off Balmoral Road, Blairgowrie. Image: Perth and Kinross planning

Blairgowrie and Glens ward councillor Bob Brawn said: “The junction with Hatton Road and Balmoral Road, with the volume of traffic, there’s a concern there and perhaps that should be looked at.

“The second matter is the access of pedestrians into Rattray itself.

“I think the developer has offered to install a pavement partial way.

“I think that needs to be carefully looked at as there’s no pavement from this part of Hatton Road into Rattray itself and obviously the school’s at the bottom of Hatton Road on Rattray High Street.

“The third issue is the amount of parking spaces within the development.”

“In the past, there’s a belief sometimes that people in affordable housing only have one car or no car, and there’s a feeling there should perhaps be two parking spaces per house.”

Manure concern over Stanley poultry idea

Plans are being drawn up for a poultry farm at Newbigging Farm near Stanley.

A proposal of application notice was put before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee.

Aviagen Ltd’s scheme would include four poultry buildings, manager’s accommodation, an office and buildings for staff and storage.

Newbigging Farm is between Stanley and Kinclaven. Image: Strutt & Parker

Two public consultation events regarding the plans have been held in Stanley Village Hall.

Councillors were asked for anything they would like considered as part of the planning process.

Bailie Mike Williamson said: “Clearly the obvious one would be about the environmental impact of poultry manure and how it’s going to be stored and disposed of.

“Comments from Sepa would be important in that.”

A planning application is expected in due course.

‘How would solar farm benefit Alyth?’

Councillors have queried the size of a proposed solar farm at Alyth and asked what benefits it would bring to the area.

Milton Keynes-based Greentech Invest UK submitted a proposal of application notice to Perth and Kinross Council to develop a solar farm in West Pitnacree.

The proposal is for a 50MW solar farm with ground-mounted solar arrays, inverters, substation, associated buildings and access tracks.

Fencing would also be erected, as would CCTV cameras.

Two public consultation events were recently held in Alyth Town Hall.

The solar farm would be at West Pitnacree Farm. Image: Google Street View

Cllr Ian James told the planning and placemaking committee: “With pre-application notices, we’re only given the capacity of these facilities.

“My concern is the actual acreage or hectarage that it’s actually covering and if this is a good use of what could possibly be housing land.

“And if it is a good use of land in Scotland, where you are not going to get the benefit of it for [all] 12 months of the year.

“What benefits do we get, rather than taking up valuable land?”

Bailie Mike Williamson then queried whether a community benefit fund would be attached to the scheme.

A planning application is expected in due course.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Kinross Boathouse

Dunkeld holiday let

Blairgowrie affordable homes

Stanley poultry

Alyth solar farm

