News Best picutres as crowds turn out for Fife’s first full point-to-point in six years The popular horseracing event came under starter's orders at Pusk Farm, near Leuchars, on Saturday. By Claire Warrender April 27 2025, 8:11am April 27 2025, 8:11am Share Best picutres as crowds turn out for Fife’s first full point-to-point in six years Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5229897/fife-point-to-point-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of spectators enjoyed live horseracing action at Fife’s first full point-to-point in six years on Saturday. The popular event came under starter’s orders at Pusk Farm, near, Leuchars. And 57 horses took part in seven races across the afternoon. The Fife Point-to-Point took pace at Balcormo Mains for around 100 years until covid hit. However, Louisa Cheape, of Pusk Farm, took over the reins last year and resurrected the family event. Elliot Cansfield was there for The Courier to capture some of the fun.
