Hundreds of spectators enjoyed live horseracing action at Fife’s first full point-to-point in six years on Saturday.

The popular event came under starter’s orders at Pusk Farm, near, Leuchars.

And 57 horses took part in seven races across the afternoon.

The Fife Point-to-Point took pace at Balcormo Mains for around 100 years until covid hit.

However, Louisa Cheape, of Pusk Farm, took over the reins last year and resurrected the family event.

Elliot Cansfield was there for The Courier to capture some of the fun.