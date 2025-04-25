News 38 great pictures as kids try out new £135,000 Angus aqua park Monikie and Newbigging primary pupils were the first to test out Angus Aqua Splash at Monikie Country Park before the giant inflatable opens to the public in a week's time. Youngsters give Angus Aqua Splash its first test at Monikie Country Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Graham Brown April 25 2025, 7:54pm April 25 2025, 7:54pm Share 38 great pictures as kids try out new £135,000 Angus aqua park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5229898/monikie-aqua-park-picture-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Local children have been the first to take the plunge at a new £135,000 Angus aqua park. On Friday, pupils from Monikie and Newbigging primary schools were the first to test out the giant inflatable at Monikie Country Park. The treat was their reward for helping Angus Alive name the Angus Aqua Splash facility. It is the first of its kind in the district. All ages will be able to enjoy slides, balance beams and climbing walls. There are also high platforms to jump into the Monikie water from and a monkey bars section. Angus Aqua Splash opens to the public on Saturday May 3. A 50-minute session costs £18.50. Group bookings of 10 or more will pay £16.50 per person. Bookings can be made at angusalive.scot/aquapark/ Courier photographer Steve MacDougall went along to the country park to capture the try-out event. Balancing act. Splashdown. Under the lifeguard’s watchful eye. Off the slide and into the water. Tandem fun. Splash! Chilly – but fun. Come on in, the water’s lovely! No fear for one young daredevil. Clambering over the inflatable. Exploring Angus Aqua Splash. Thumbs up from the top of the slide. Off the slide. Brrrrr! Into the pond. Angus Aqua Splash lives up to its name. Leading the way from the top. Ready to take the plunge. A race to the other side. A seal of approval for the new inflatable. Water lot of fun. Action from every angle on Angus Aqua Splash. Testing the water at Monikie Country Park. Splashing with style. The water slides were a big hit. Skill and speed across the walkway. The young guests make the most of their day. Cool fun. Join the queue! Angus Aqua Splash offers lots of fun. Down the chute and into Monikie pond. Country park capers. Lifeguard Amy Spencer at the back alongside P3 pupils Casper and Lucy. Tackling the open-air inflatable. Catching a lift to shore. The youngsters get to grips with aqua splash. Excitement for what’s ahead.
