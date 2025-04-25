Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
38 great pictures as kids try out new £135,000 Angus aqua park

Monikie and Newbigging primary pupils were the first to test out Angus Aqua Splash at Monikie Country Park before the giant inflatable opens to the public in a week's time.

Youngsters give Angus Aqua Splash its first test at Monikie Country Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Youngsters give Angus Aqua Splash its first test at Monikie Country Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Local children have been the first to take the plunge at a new £135,000 Angus aqua park.

On Friday, pupils from Monikie and Newbigging primary schools were the first to test out the giant inflatable at Monikie Country Park.

The treat was their reward for helping Angus Alive name the Angus Aqua Splash facility.

It is the first of its kind in the district.

All ages will be able to enjoy slides, balance beams and climbing walls.

There are also high platforms to jump into the Monikie water from and a monkey bars section.

Angus Aqua Splash opens to the public on Saturday May 3.

A 50-minute session costs £18.50. Group bookings of 10 or more will pay £16.50 per person.

Bookings can be made at angusalive.scot/aquapark/

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall went along to the country park to capture the try-out event.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie.
Balancing act.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Splashdown.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Under the lifeguard’s watchful eye.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Off the slide and into the water.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Tandem fun.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Splash!
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Chilly – but fun.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Come on in, the water’s lovely!
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
No fear for one young daredevil.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Clambering over the inflatable.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Exploring Angus Aqua Splash.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Thumbs up from the top of the slide.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Off the slide.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Brrrrr!
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Into the pond.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Angus Aqua Splash lives up to its name.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Leading the way from the top.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Ready to take the plunge.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
A race to the other side.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
A seal of approval for the new inflatable.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Water lot of fun.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Action from every angle on Angus Aqua Splash.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Testing the water at Monikie Country Park.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Splashing with style.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
The water slides were a big hit.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Skill and speed across the walkway.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
The young guests make the most of their day.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Cool fun.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Join the queue!
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Angus Aqua Splash offers lots of fun.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Down the chute and into Monikie pond.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Country park capers.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Lifeguard Amy Spencer at the back alongside P3 pupils Casper and Lucy.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Tackling the open-air inflatable.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Catching a lift to shore.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
The youngsters get to grips with aqua splash.
Angus aqua splash at Monikie Country Park.
Excitement for what’s ahead.

 

 

 

