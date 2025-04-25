Local children have been the first to take the plunge at a new £135,000 Angus aqua park.

On Friday, pupils from Monikie and Newbigging primary schools were the first to test out the giant inflatable at Monikie Country Park.

The treat was their reward for helping Angus Alive name the Angus Aqua Splash facility.

It is the first of its kind in the district.

All ages will be able to enjoy slides, balance beams and climbing walls.

There are also high platforms to jump into the Monikie water from and a monkey bars section.

Angus Aqua Splash opens to the public on Saturday May 3.

A 50-minute session costs £18.50. Group bookings of 10 or more will pay £16.50 per person.

Bookings can be made at angusalive.scot/aquapark/

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall went along to the country park to capture the try-out event.