Tuberculosis case confirmed at Dundee secondary school

NHS Tayside has written to parents of pupils at Morgan Academy after a youngster contracted the infection.

By James Simpson
Morgan Academy.
Parents at Morgan Academy in Dundee have been informed of the case of TB. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at a secondary school in Dundee.

NHS Tayside sent a letter to parents of pupils at Morgan Academy on Thursday, informing them that one youngster at the school had contracted the infection.

The health board says the risk of the spread of infection is low, but its health protection team is investigating the case.

NHS Tayside is contacting anyone who has been in “prolonged contact” with the pupil.

TB mainly affects the lungs and can be transmitted through coughing.

Although it can become a serious illness, the respiratory disease is treatable with antibiotics.

‘Tuberculosis risk at Morgan Academy is low’

The letter from NHS Tayside said: “As a precaution, health workers will be contacting a small number of people who may have had prolonged contact to offer further information and advice.

“We would like to reassure you that the risk to young people and staff at Morgan Academy is low.

“Young people should continue to attend the school and take part in all their usual and planned activities as normal, including all scheduled SQA exams.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman told The Courier: “NHS Tayside’s health protection team is investigating a single case of tuberculosis in a young person.

“Close contacts are being identified and will be offered appropriate advice and treatment if required.

NHS Tayside dealing with TB case at Dundee school

Tuberculosis (also known as TB) is an infectious disease caused by bacteria.

“It mainly affects the lungs, and can be spread by coughing.

“Symptoms include a persistent cough lasting for more than three weeks and bringing up phlegm, together with fever, and tiredness/fatigue.

“TB can be a serious infection, but it is treatable with antibiotics and is fully curable.

“Tuberculosis does not spread very easily.

“It usually requires prolonged close contact. Most people who come into contact with TB will not be infected.”

Dundee City Council confirmed that NHS Tayside is leading on the case.

