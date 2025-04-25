Lynne Hoggan has thanked her Instagram followers for their support in her first public statement since suffering bleeding to the brain.

The former Wave FM DJ underwent surgery earlier this month after the discovery of two aneurysms.

Her sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan shared the news on the 41-year-old’s Instagram account last Monday.

Radio presenter Robin Galloway, Dundee musician Be Charlotte and Lee Brennan from 90s boyband 911 were among many who sent their best wishes on the post.

On Friday, Lynne shared an update on her recovery on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “Bleed on the brain, two aneurysms, Vasospasms, a stint in intensive care and I’m still going strong.

“It’s certainly not been an easy ride but I’m here to tell the tale and I am so thankful for every bit of support, every message to check in and every comment to wish me well.

“It’s meant the world to me.

“I’m out of hospital.

“Although, yes I am coming out the other end now, recovery is still quite the journey and there’s some big changes and quite a lot to digest at the moment.

“I have the best family & friends and boss who’ve helped me through the most difficult time of my life.

“With continued support I’ll take each day as it comes and eventually be back to some normality.”

Lynne Hoggan shares brain bleed update with Instagram followers

She continued: “I’m absolutely shattered, but I just thought I’d say thanks and I hope to be back on the radio talking about Chinese food & blasting out the tunes again soon.

“Blessed to have been taken care of by the amazing staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, who saved my life and I still get to be mummy to my two amazing boys and for that I’m forever grateful.”

The post has drawn more comments of support from some of her followers.

Her colleague, DJ Andy ‘Boogie’ Bouglas, wrote: “Sending big love.”

Stephen Purdon, best known for playing Shellsuit Bob in River City, added: “Get well soon pal.”

TV presenter Jean Johansson commented: “Thank God.”, and Heart Radio presenter Jennifer Reoch sent three heart emojis.

Lynne, a former Courier columnist who is originally from Falkirk, has lived in Dundee and Perthshire.

She has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts on the platform.