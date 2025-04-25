A teenager missing from Stirling could have travelled to Glenrothes.

Sophie McKeown, 16, was last seen in the St Ninians area of Stirling at around 4pm on Thursday.

Police say she could have used public transport and is known to travel to the Falkirk and Glenrothes areas.

Sophie has been described as being about 5ft 6ins, with black shoulder-length hair, and nose and lip piercings.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket or top and Nike trainers with a pink tick logo on them.

Police say she also had a small bag.

Officers have asked anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote the incident number 2699 of April 24.