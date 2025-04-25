A person has been charged after cannabis was recovered during a raid at a home in Arbroath.

Police swooped on an address on Bloomfield Place at around 8.45am on Friday.

Officers from Angus worked alongside Police Scotland’s Operational Support Unit.

Police say enquiries are ongoing after one person was charged after the raid.

In a statement on social media, they said: “On Friday officers from Arbroath, alongside Police Scotland’s Operational Support Unit, executed a drug search warrant in Arbroath as part of an intelligence-led operation.

“A quantity of controlled drugs was recovered during the search, and one person was charged with the relevant offence.

“We continue to be robust against controlled drugs and would like to reassure the public that we will continue to act on intelligence that we receive.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a “quantity of cannabis” was recovered when approached by The Courier for more information.

She said: “At 8.45am on Friday, officers attended a property at Bloomfield Place, Arbroath to execute a drugs warrant.

“A quantity of cannabis was recovered.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”