Police appeal after two robberies on Arbroath streets

One was robbed of a sum of cash on West Abbey Street.

By James Simpson
Craig Stirling Arbroath jailed
A 38-year-old man was attacked around West Abbey Street in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked during a robbery in Arbroath.

The 38-year-old was in the West Abbey Street area of the Angus town around 1pm on Thursday when he was approached by a man and a woman.

He was assaulted and robbed of a sum of cash.

Police said the victim did not require hospital treatment.

Officers have issued a description of the suspects, who are both believed to be around 30 years old.

The man is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of average build, and wearing dark clothing.

The woman had long blonde hair.

Detective Sergeant Dave Fearn said: “Our inquiries have been ongoing and I am now appealing for the assistance of the public.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam or private CCTV to contact us.”

Second incident

Elsewhere, officers in Arbroath are also investigating a separate robbery that occurred on Wednesday April 16.

Three males reportedly robbed a person in the area of Thomas Crescent and Noran Avenue.

One was wearing a grey tracksuit with an orange hood, while the other two were dressed in light-coloured clothing.

Police said the trio were accompanied by two females.

One was described as having light hair and wearing a light-coloured top, while the other was wearing dark clothing and had dark hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the cases is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

