Concern is growing for a 55-year-old man missing from Dunfermline.

John Johnston was last seen on Broomhead Drive at around 5pm on Friday.

He is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 8ins tall, with greying brown hair, a beard, and a moustache.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Inspector Claire Chrystal said: “We are asking anyone who has seen John or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“John is believed to have been in the Broomhead Drive area at around 5pm on Friday, and concerns are growing for his welfare.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2678 of Friday, April 25.