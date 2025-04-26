More than 200 Perth High School students, staff and parents took part in Perth parkrun on Saturday.

It’s hoped the run will help raise thousands of pounds memory of former pupil Gavin Russell, who died from Ewing Sarcoma last year. ​

Participants, including Gavin’s cousins Abbie and Adam, joined the run to honour Gavin’s memory and support cancer charities.

Phil Hannah was there for The Courier to capture the event.