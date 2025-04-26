News In Pictures: Students, staff, and families run in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell More than 200 Perth High School students, staff and parents took part in Perth parkrun on Saturday. Perth High school park run in aid of Teenage cancer trust. By Mark Asquith April 26 2025, 1:52pm April 26 2025, 1:52pm Share In Pictures: Students, staff, and families run in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5230661/gavin-russell-perth-parkrun/ Copy Link 0 comment More than 200 Perth High School students, staff and parents took part in Perth parkrun on Saturday. It’s hoped the run will help raise thousands of pounds memory of former pupil Gavin Russell, who died from Ewing Sarcoma last year. Participants, including Gavin’s cousins Abbie and Adam, joined the run to honour Gavin’s memory and support cancer charities. Phil Hannah was there for The Courier to capture the event. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. Pupil and staff approach the finish line. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. A runner approaches the finish line. Runners approach the finish line. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust. Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
