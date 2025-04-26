Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Students, staff, and families run in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell

More than 200 Perth High School students, staff and parents took part in Perth parkrun on Saturday.

Perth High school park run in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
Perth High school park run in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
By Mark Asquith

It’s hoped the run will help raise thousands of pounds memory of former pupil Gavin Russell, who died from Ewing Sarcoma last year. ​

Participants, including Gavin’s cousins Abbie and Adam, joined the run to honour Gavin’s memory and support cancer charities.

Phil Hannah was there for The Courier to capture the event.

Runners wait for the start of the event
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
A young runner sprints to the finish of Perth High school parkrun
Pupil and staff approach the finish line.
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
A runner approaches the finish line.
Runners approach the finish line.
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
Runners wait for the start
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
Runners wait for the start of the Perth High school parkrun
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
Pupils wait for the start.
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
A runner during Perth High school parkrun
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
Runners pose before the Perth High school parkrun
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.
A large group sets off
Perth High school parkrun in aid of Teenage cancer trust.

