Volunteers from Kinross Farmers’ Market have been left “shocked by the vitriol” after a local farm claimed businesses had complained about its steak pies.

Despite Saturday’s drab weather, shoppers arrived in large numbers as the market made its long-awaited first appearance of the year at the High Street.

But the successful event was soured by claims made by the owners of Arngask Home Farm, a 10-acre smallholding near Glenfarg.

At 10am they posted on Facebook: “The last 12 hours have been extremely difficult.

“The simple information we need to share is that we will not be at Kinross Farmers Market today.”

Arngask Home Farm says businesses complained about steak pies

The farm, which is owned and run by Eilidh and Lloyd Verstage, continued in the post: “Two businesses, who we will not name, have objected in the strongest manner to us being there with our steak pies, lamb and eggs.

“With just hours of notice, we are now sitting with huge quantities of steak pies that were earmarked and agreed by and for Kinross.

“We will have lost our earnings. However, more worryingly, we have been subject to awful behaviour.

“So, we won’t be there. Sorry.

“Our horse box is filled with steak pies. If you can get along to buy one, we’d be so grateful.

“We’re both headed to Rosemains Market today in Pathhead to hopefully have a good day there if you live locally.

“We’re upset but we’re not broken. What has happened is beyond madness. It’s not okay.”

Kinross Farmers’ Market ‘shocked and saddened’

Kinross Farmers’ Market’s website says it attracts more than 25 producers selling their goods.

It takes place on the fourth Saturday of the month, from April to October.

It was launched at the end of 2015 by Kinross-shire Local Events Organisation (KLEO), supported by the Holyrood-financed Community Food Fund.

KLEO is chaired by local councillor Dave Cuthbert, who released a statement from the group’s volunteer committee responding to the fallout from Arngask Home Farm’s post.

It said: “We are shocked and saddened by the vitriol, misinformation and accusations that have been levelled towards KLEO by fellow Kinross-shire residents, none of whom have the full facts.

“KLEO would like to make it very clear that we have never in the past, or today, banned any stallholder from the market.

“But, somehow, that is the myth that is growing virtual arms and legs.

“We have to address that. And we will do so.

“We are now investigating what happened in this case and we will respond accordingly and directly with the parties involved/affected.

“If we have made mistakes, we will own them.

“If our processes are not fit for purpose, we will fix them and if our communications have been less than the standard we want to uphold, we will also get that sorted.

“We must rely on support from the community, and we would hope that this support would continue if, or when, we sometimes might not get it quite right.”

Glenfarg business says customers are ‘an amazing bunch of people’

Arngask Home Farm did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

But later on Saturday it posted an update on Facebook saying customers had flocked to the farm after the earlier message.

It said: “What an amazing bunch of people you are.

“We have sold out of steak pies until 2pm when we’ll have another restock.

“We’re very aware that the horse box is super busy.

“It’s your kindness that is incredible and our horsebox/road is struggling a bit.

“So please come in the next few days instead.

“We love you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”