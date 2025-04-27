Dunblane High School has been included in a prestigious list of the top secondary schools in Scotland.

The school is placed 13th in The Sunday Times Scotland 2025 Secondary School League Table, with 70% of pupils achieving five highers.

Dunblane High School is the only secondary school in the Tayside, Fife and Stirling regions to be ranked inside the top 20.

Grove Academy is listed as the top-performing school in Dundee, whilst Monifieth High School takes that honour in Angus.

Bertha Park High School, in Perth, was among those that rose the most places in 2025 compared with 2024.

Last year, the school was ranked 354 but has since risen 141 places to 213.

However, Kinross High School is ranked as the top-performing school in the Perth and Kinross region.

In Fife, Dunfermline High School is the highest ranked.

Jordanhill School in Glasgow was named Scotland’s top-performing high school for the eighth year running.

It is the only grant-aided institution in Scotland and advocates for others to follow its unique funding deal, which gives it independence from council control.

‘Top performing’ secondary schools in Scotland

Jordanhill School, Glasgow Mearns Castle High School, East Renfrewshire Woodfarm High School, East Renfrewshire St Ninian’s High School, East Renfrewshire Douglas Academy, East Dunbartonshire Bearsden Academy, East Dunbartonshire Boclair Academy, East Dunbartonshire Williamwood High School, East Renfrewshire Aberdeen Grammar School, Aberdeen City Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh

Where is your child’s school ranked?

Dundee

Baldragon Academy – 218

Braeview Academy – 323

Craigie High School – 335

Grove Academy – 77

Harris Academy – 180

Morgan Academy – 209

St John’s RC High School – 218

St Paul’s RC Academy – 283

Angus

Arbroath High School – 286

Arbroath Academy – 310

Brechin High School – 315

Carnoustie High School – 242

Forfar Academy – 312

Monifieth High School – 104

Montrose Academy – 306

Webster’s High School – 277

Perth and Kinross

Bertha Park High School – 213

Community School of Auchterarder – 340

Kinross High School – 78

Perth High School – 143

Blairgowrie High School – 161

Crieff High School – 177

Perth Academy – 139

Pitlochry High School – 344

Breadalbane Academy – 205

Perth Grammar – 199

St John’s RC Academy – 212

Fife

Waid Academy – 85

Beath High School – 317

Bell Baxter High School – 214

Woodmill High School – 163

Dunfermline High School – 29

Queen Anne High School – 166

St Columba’s RC High School – 185

Glenrothes High School – 193

Glenwood High School – 294

Auchmuty High School – 251

Inverkeithing High School – 228

Balwearie High School – 183

St Andrews RC High School – 301

Viewforth High School – 236

Kirkcaldy High School – 305

Levenmouth Academy – 328

Lochgelly High School – 264

Madras College – 129

Stirling

Balfron High School – 30

Bannockburn High School – 96

Dunblane High School – 13

McLaren High School – 61

St Modan’s High School – 254

Stirling High School – 124

Wallace High School – 108

A full searchable performance table for Scottish secondary schools is available on The Sunday Times website.