Angus kennels which could become Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary have not been visited by the SSPCA since a charity campaigner took them over last year.

The facility at Happas, near Forfar, is at the centre of a court appeal over Angus Council’s refusal to grant All Bullie Charity Rescue an animal welfare licence.

A hearing in the case has been set for August.

The charity recently admitted it was “desperately struggling” for funds. It said it needs thousands of pounds for vital surgery on two animals.

There are more than 20 dogs at the kennels, including several XL bullies.

Happas is currently unlicensed after the boarding permit held by the kennels’ owner expired at the end of last year.

It comes as the SSPCA announced it is axing an animal rescue and rehoming centre just a couple of miles away.

Previous SSPCA investigation at Happas kennels

Following confirmation of the four-month gap before the appeal is considered, The Courier asked Angus Council and the SSPCA if they had any welfare concerns around dogs currently housed at Happas.

We also asked if there were plans to engage with All Bullie Charity Rescue while the appeal is ongoing.

The SSPCA said: “We haven’t been asked or had any part in anything to do with these kennels since our previous involvement.”

At the end of 2023, the charity was called in following concerns around conditions at Happas under kennels owner Jeremy Barron.

It followed a number of complaints made to Angus Council. The investigation was completed and no action was taken.

The probe was prior to All Bullie Charity Rescue moving to Angus to develop the XL Bully hub.

The SSPCA added: “The part-hearing and subsequent postponement until August of the appeal regarding the licence application as a welfare centre is a matter for Angus Council and the courts.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Environmental consumer protection, along with partner agencies, will continue to monitor the premises and respond as appropriate to any circumstances required.”

It did not confirm the frequency of any visits which would be carried out at Happas.

The council added: “Advice and guidance will always be available to anyone seeking such assistance in respect of all proposed licensable activities.”

Nearby SSPCA rescue centre to close

At the weekend, the SSPCA made the sudden announcement it is closing its nearby animal rescue centre.

The Petterden facility is just a mile or so along the A90.

The centre rescued and rehomed animals from Tayside and Fife.

However, the charity said rising costs and the need to make “significant savings” meant Petterden is no longer viable.