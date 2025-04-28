Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSPCA confirms no involvement with Angus XL Bully kennels since 2023

The animal welfare charity has revealed it has not visited kennels near Forfar since a charity moved in to set up Scotland's first sanctuary for bullie-type dogs almost a year ago.

By Graham Brown
A court appeal for a licence to operate Happas kennels will be heard in August. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
A court appeal for a licence to operate Happas kennels will be heard in August. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus kennels which could become Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary have not been visited by the SSPCA since a charity campaigner took them over last year.

The facility at Happas, near Forfar, is at the centre of a court appeal over Angus Council’s refusal to grant All Bullie Charity Rescue an animal welfare licence.

A hearing in the case has been set for August.

The charity recently admitted it was “desperately struggling” for funds. It said it needs thousands of pounds for vital surgery on two animals.

There are more than 20 dogs at the kennels, including several XL bullies.

Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw leads All Bullie Charity Rescue. Image: Supplied

Happas is currently unlicensed after the boarding permit held by the kennels’ owner expired at the end of last year.

It comes as the SSPCA announced it is axing an animal rescue and rehoming centre just a couple of miles away.

Previous SSPCA investigation at Happas kennels

Following confirmation of the four-month gap before the appeal is considered, The Courier asked Angus Council and the SSPCA if they had any welfare concerns around dogs currently housed at Happas.

We also asked if there were plans to engage with All Bullie Charity Rescue while the appeal is ongoing.

The SSPCA said: “We haven’t been asked or had any part in anything to do with these kennels since our previous involvement.”

At the end of 2023, the charity was called in following  concerns around conditions at Happas under kennels owner Jeremy Barron.

It followed a number of complaints made to Angus Council.  The investigation was completed and no action was taken.

The probe was prior to All Bullie Charity Rescue moving to Angus to develop the XL Bully hub.

The SSPCA added: “The part-hearing and subsequent postponement until August of the appeal regarding the licence application as a welfare centre is a matter for Angus Council and the courts.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Environmental consumer protection, along with partner agencies, will continue to monitor the premises and respond as appropriate to any circumstances required.”

It did not confirm the frequency of any visits which would be carried out at Happas.

The council added: “Advice and guidance will always be available to anyone seeking such assistance in respect of all proposed licensable activities.”

Nearby SSPCA rescue centre to close

At the weekend, the SSPCA made the sudden announcement it is closing its nearby animal rescue centre.

The Petterden facility is just a mile or so along the A90.

Petterden SSPCA centre between Forfar and Dundee.
Petterden rescue and rehoming centre between Forfar and Dundee is to close. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The centre rescued and rehomed animals from Tayside and Fife.

However, the charity said rising costs and the need to make “significant savings” meant Petterden is no longer viable.

 

 

