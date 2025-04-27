A9 closure near Dunblane due to crash

Drivers on the A9 are being diverted after a crash near Dunblane.

The main route is closed northbound at the slip road to the B8033.

The one-vehicle crash was reported at 11am on Sunday.

Police Scotland posted just before 1pm: “The A9 is closed northbound at the slip road to the B8033.

“This is due to a one-vehicle crash that was reported 11am on Sunday, 27 April, 2025.

“Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.”

An update from Traffic Scotland at 12.45pm said: “The A9 at Ashfield is currently closed northbound due to a road traffic incident.

“Drivers are being diverted through local routes and should expect longer than normal travel times.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.