Dundee city centre ‘gridlock’ as 45-minute traffic queues reported

Dundee city centre is at “gridlock” with traffic queues of 45 minutes.

A witness reported at 2.30pm on Sunday that Gallagher Retail Park was “rammed”.

They say the traffic was so bad it took them 45 minutes to leave the car park.

They told The Courier: “The whole car park was rammed but it looked worse from the M&S side.

“People were pulling out in front of each other dangerously to get out of the queues.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a crash before the end of the day”.

Traffic ‘horrendous’ at Dundee’s East Port roundabout

At around the same time, another onlooker said traffic congestion in the city centre was “horrendous.”

“Traffic is horrendous around the East Port roundabout,” they told The Courier.

“There are long tailbacks up Blackscroft and along East Dock Street.

“It looks like a lane closure near the Olympia is causing all the delays.

“It’s gridlocked.”

The Courier has previously reported on increased travel times in Dundee city centre since M&S opened a £5m outlet in the East Marketgait shopping park last July.

There are ongoing concerns that current infrastructure is struggling to handle the influx of additional cars.