Dundee city centre ‘gridlock’ as 45-minute traffic queues reported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee city centre ‘gridlock’ as 45-minute traffic queues reported

A witness reported on Sunday that Gallagher Retail Park was "rammed".

By Stephen Eighteen
Queues at the East Port roundabout
Queues at the East Port roundabout. Image: Supplied

Dundee city centre is at “gridlock” with traffic queues of 45 minutes.

A witness reported at 2.30pm on Sunday that Gallagher Retail Park was “rammed”.

They say the traffic was so bad it took them 45 minutes to leave the car park.

They told The Courier: “The whole car park was rammed but it looked worse from the M&S side.

“People were pulling out in front of each other dangerously to get out of the queues.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a crash before the end of the day”.

Traffic ‘horrendous’ at Dundee’s East Port roundabout

At around the same time, another onlooker said traffic congestion in the city centre was “horrendous.”

“Traffic is horrendous around the East Port roundabout,” they told The Courier.

“There are long tailbacks up Blackscroft and along East Dock Street.

“It looks like a lane closure near the Olympia is causing all the delays.

“It’s gridlocked.”

The Courier has previously reported on increased travel times in Dundee city centre since M&S opened a £5m outlet in the East Marketgait shopping park last July.

There are ongoing concerns that current infrastructure is struggling to handle the influx of additional cars.

More from News

Runners get underway.
In Pictures: Runners take on Barry Buddon half marathon
Golf pro Eugene Liebenberg appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Golf pro swindled £32k from bosses at Fife sports hub to feed gambling habit
Police investigating a road traffic collision on Canal Street, Perth
Cyclist fighting for life after being hit by car in Perth city centre
The B8033 turnout off the A9 at the Keir roundabout near Dunblane.
A9 closure near Dunblane due to crash
Eilish McColgan celebrates finishing eighth in the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Eilish McColgan sets new Scottish record in London Marathon debut
4
Dunblane High School
Dunblane High ‘one of top 20 high schools in Scotland’ as prestigious list revealed
Elizabeth McLeish.
Woman spat and threw beer at Perth chip shop boss in racist attack -…
Rohan Ovenstone and Glenn Jones ahead of Roger Daltrey of The Who's gig at Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as The Who fans welcome Roger Daltrey to Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Best pictures as crowds turn out for Fife's first full point-to-point in six years
CR0053015, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Broughty United Youth FC have have just signed a 25 year lease on the old bowling green and pavilion at Orchar park in Broughty Ferry. The club have now gotten the keys and are planning on developing the facility for the benefit of the club and the wider community. Picture Shows, the former bowling green and pavilion, Bowling Pavilion, Orchar Park, Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 24th April 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Abandoned Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion set for new lease of life under local football…
2

Conversation