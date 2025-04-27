Man, 21, hospitalised, released then charged after ‘disturbance’ in Dunfermline city centre

A man has been charged after a disturbance in Dunfermline city centre.

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance were in attendance after an incident in Kirkgate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital.

He was then released before being arrested and charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of disturbance in the Kirkgate area of Dunfermline around 12.05am on Sunday, 27 April, 2025.

“A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, released, and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

