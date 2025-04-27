Tributes flood in for teen who died in crash near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes flood in for teen who died in crash near Brechin

Kaitlyn Kyle, 19, was "a kind beautiful soul".

By Reporter
Kaitlyn Kyle
Kaitlyn Kyle died after crash near Brechin. Image: Kaitlyn Kyle/Facebook

Tributes have flooded in for a teenager who died in a road crash near Brechin.

A man and a woman died after a crash involving a car and a coach on the B9134, between Brechin and Netherton, at around 6.15pm on Friday.

The woman has been named locally as 19-year-old Kaitlyn Kyle, of Arbroath.

Her cousin, Hannah Archer, led the tributes on Facebook.

She posted: “Would like to inform everyone that my cousin Kaitlyn Kyle has passed away.

“She would have wanted her friends to know she cared about everyone so much so it’s only right that I take the time to let all her friends know.

“This is a very hard time for the family she was so loved by everyone, such a bright smart beautiful young girl I love you so much Kaitlyn.”

‘Kaitlyn was such a beautiful bright energy’

Hannah’s post received more than 100 reactions and dozens of responses from well-wishers.

One person posted: “She was my best friend and I’m so sorry for ur loss, she was such a kind beautiful soul, prayers for you and ur family.”

The crash took place on the B9134 between Brechin and Netherton. Image: Google Street View

Another wrote: “Kaitlyn was such a beautiful bright energy.

“She was a great laugh as a young girl and a wonderful cousin for you.

“Will be missed.

“Sending enormous love to all the family and friends.

“Hug each other tight, life is cruel.”

Fellow passenger, 20, also died at scene of crash near Brechin

Police Scotland’s post on Saturday seeking witnesses also drew dozens of tributes.

One person wrote: “They just moved opposite me and my lad!

“This has really shocked us.”

Kaitlyn Kyle.
Friends and family have expressed their shock at the death of Kaitlyn Kyle. Image: Kaitlyn Kyle/Facebook

Kaitlyn and a fellow passenger, a 20-year-old man, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He has been arrested with a road traffic offence.

No one on the coach was injured.

Police appeal for dash-cam footage after Angus tragedy

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died at this very difficult time for all.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.

”If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3004 of Friday, 25 April, 2025.”

Conversation