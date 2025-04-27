Tributes flood in for teen who died in crash near Brechin

Tributes have flooded in for a teenager who died in a road crash near Brechin.

A man and a woman died after a crash involving a car and a coach on the B9134, between Brechin and Netherton, at around 6.15pm on Friday.

The woman has been named locally as 19-year-old Kaitlyn Kyle, of Arbroath.

Her cousin, Hannah Archer, led the tributes on Facebook.

She posted: “Would like to inform everyone that my cousin Kaitlyn Kyle has passed away.

“She would have wanted her friends to know she cared about everyone so much so it’s only right that I take the time to let all her friends know.

“This is a very hard time for the family she was so loved by everyone, such a bright smart beautiful young girl I love you so much Kaitlyn.”

‘Kaitlyn was such a beautiful bright energy’

Hannah’s post received more than 100 reactions and dozens of responses from well-wishers.

One person posted: “She was my best friend and I’m so sorry for ur loss, she was such a kind beautiful soul, prayers for you and ur family.”

Another wrote: “Kaitlyn was such a beautiful bright energy.

“She was a great laugh as a young girl and a wonderful cousin for you.

“Will be missed.

“Sending enormous love to all the family and friends.

“Hug each other tight, life is cruel.”

Fellow passenger, 20, also died at scene of crash near Brechin

Police Scotland’s post on Saturday seeking witnesses also drew dozens of tributes.

One person wrote: “They just moved opposite me and my lad!

“This has really shocked us.”

Kaitlyn and a fellow passenger, a 20-year-old man, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He has been arrested with a road traffic offence.

No one on the coach was injured.

Police appeal for dash-cam footage after Angus tragedy

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died at this very difficult time for all.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.

”If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3004 of Friday, 25 April, 2025.”