A body has been found in Pitlochry during a search for a missing man.

The body was discovered in the Atholl Road area of the town just after 1pm on Sunday.

The family of Thom Kane, 56, who had been missing from Greenock, have been informed.

He was initially thought to have travelled to the Fort William area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a body having been found in the Atholl Road area of Pitlochry, around 1.10pm on Sunday.

“Formal identification has still to take place, however, the family of Thom Kane, who was reported missing from Greenock, has been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”