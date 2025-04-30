A former car rental warehouse could be transformed into a supermarket as plans are lodged with Dundee City Council.

An application has been submitted by Ameen Foods Ltd seeking permission to transform the former Europcar depot on Gellatly Street into a food retail store.

Little information is given in the application, however a document showing the proposed elevations reveal it will be called Ameen Foods.

A hot food takeaway is also planned for the site

The former car rental workshop was most recently advertised as a possible development opportunity.

Dundee Ikea plans progress

Meanwhile, plans for an Ikea store to open in Dundee have taken a step forward.

The Courier revealed in March that the furniture retailer had lodged an application to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The unit in question is next door to Tapi Carpets.

Ikea has now confirmed the Dundee outlet will be a “plan and order” point.

These are much smaller outlets dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Unlike the big shops – where you can browse goods and buy them on the day – these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.

Ikea’s signage application has now been approved by council officers under delegated powers.

Riverside penthouse refused short-term let licence

Dundee City Council’s licencing committee has refused an application seeking permission to operate a Riverside penthouse apartment as a short-term let.

Orion Vacation Homes had hoped to use the three-bedroom flat at 360 Riverside Drive as a holiday-let.

But a raft of objections were submitted to the local authority calling on councillors to refuse the short-term let licence.

Among concerns raised was the potential disruption caused by guests.

