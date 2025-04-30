Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Ikea store progress and city centre supermarket proposals

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Ikea is set to open a store in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
A former car rental warehouse could be transformed into a supermarket as plans are lodged with Dundee City Council.

An application has been submitted by Ameen Foods Ltd seeking permission to transform the former Europcar depot on Gellatly Street into a food retail store.

Little information is given in the application, however a document showing the proposed elevations reveal it will be called Ameen Foods.

The former Europcar depot on Gellatly Street could be turned into a supermarket. Image: DC Thomson.

A hot food takeaway is also planned for the site

The former car rental workshop was most recently advertised as a possible development opportunity.

Dundee Ikea plans progress

Meanwhile, plans for an Ikea store to open in Dundee have taken a step forward.

The Courier revealed in March that the furniture retailer had lodged an application to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The unit in question is next door to Tapi Carpets.

Ikea has now confirmed the Dundee outlet will be a “plan and order” point.

These are much smaller outlets dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Ikea plans to put up signs at the Kingsway West Retail Park unit.
Unlike the big shops – where you can browse goods and buy them on the day – these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.

Ikea’s signage application has now been approved by council officers under delegated powers.

Riverside penthouse refused short-term let licence

Dundee City Council’s licencing committee has refused an application seeking permission to operate a Riverside penthouse apartment as a short-term let.

Orion Vacation Homes had hoped to use the three-bedroom flat at 360 Riverside Drive as a holiday-let.

The Riverside Drive flat was found to be operating without a licence. Image: Booking.com.

But a raft of objections were submitted to the local authority calling on councillors to refuse the short-term let licence.

Among concerns raised was the potential disruption caused by guests.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Gellatly Street supermarket 

Ikea 

Riverside penthouse short-term let 

