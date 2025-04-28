Dundee primary school hit by break-in

A police investigation has been launched after a Dundee primary school was broken into.

Officers were called to Ardler Primary School on Turnberry Avenue on Sunday evening.

Locals reported seeing police and community wardens inside the school just before 8pm.

Around the same time, the fire service was called to a fire in nearby woodland.

It has not been confirmed if the incidents were linked.

Police and fire service called to incidents in Ardler

One dog walker told The Courier he saw police recovering a “stolen fire extinguisher” at the scene.

He said: “It was around 7.30pm that I was coming along the road and saw the police.

“They were inside the school alongside the community wardens.

“There was a fire extinguisher which had been abandoned halfway along the road, which I saw the police recovering.

“A short while later, the fire service were just arriving at a fire at woodland near the school on Scotscraig Lane.

“I could see the flames through the treeline near the grounds of the school.”

Police say an investigation into the break-in remains ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 6.30pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Turnberry Avenue in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it put out a fire in a pile of leaves just before 8pm.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.