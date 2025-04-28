A path off Stirling Old Bridge has been sealed off amid a big police presence in the area.

Police launched an investigation on each side of the Forth at around 10am on Monday.

The bridge was initially sealed off but it reopened at around 10.30am.

But a path from Ochil Crescent – on the Stirling/Raploch side of the river – remains shut.

The Courier’s Isla Glen is on the scene.

She reported: “Stirling Old Bridge and the path to the left are taped off by police.

“The path from Ochil Crescent down towards the river is blocked off going towards the bridge.

“Locals seems concerned and unsure of what is going on.

“Pedestrians are now able to pass over the bridge but the path remains sealed off.”

There also remains a big police presence at Laurencecroft Road, near the Bayne’s bakery.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.