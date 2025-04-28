News Big police presence as path off Stirling Old Bridge sealed off The bridge itself was a no-go zone as officers began investigating. By Isla Glen & Stephen Eighteen April 28 2025, 10:51am April 28 2025, 10:51am Share Big police presence as path off Stirling Old Bridge sealed off Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5231334/stirling-old-bridge-police-investigation/ Copy Link 1 comment Police sealed off Stirling's Old Bridge. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A path off Stirling Old Bridge has been sealed off amid a big police presence in the area. Police launched an investigation on each side of the Forth at around 10am on Monday. The bridge was initially sealed off but it reopened at around 10.30am. But a path from Ochil Crescent – on the Stirling/Raploch side of the river – remains shut. The Courier’s Isla Glen is on the scene. Police at the Old Bridge. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Police on the path that has been sealed off. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson She reported: “Stirling Old Bridge and the path to the left are taped off by police. “The path from Ochil Crescent down towards the river is blocked off going towards the bridge. “Locals seems concerned and unsure of what is going on. “Pedestrians are now able to pass over the bridge but the path remains sealed off.” Police vehicles at Laurencecroft Road, Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson There also remains a big police presence at Laurencecroft Road, near the Bayne’s bakery. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.
