Angus Planning Ahead: 214-year-old church hall conversion and A90 superfast EV charging hub

The latest round-up of Angus Council planning applications also includes the go-ahead for new houses in Forfar and Edzell.

By Graham Brown
Historic Murroes Church Hall is earmarked for expansion. Image: Lee Boyd Architects
Historic Murroes Church Hall is earmarked for expansion. Image: Lee Boyd Architects

A 214-year-old Angus church hall is at the centre of plans for a modern-day transformation.

The building at Murroes dates back to 1811 and was last extended in the late 1990s.

The hall was originally stables and a coach house, and pre-dates the adjacent Murroes kirk by almost 40 years.

New plans have now been submitted to turn it into a community hub.

Murroes Church Hall community hub plan.
A design image of the proposed Murroes Church Hall conversion. Image: Lee Boyd Architects

Lee Boyd Architects said: “The outline plan for the refurbishment of the Murroes Church hall was approved by Perth Presbytery in 2023.

“The requirement was a consequence of the presbytery plan which resulted in the closure of the adjacent church and the union of Murroes and other small congregations with Monifieth Parish Church, now called Monifieth and South Angus Church.

“This left the hall as the only space of its kind in the locale to support church and community life without making the journey to Monifieth.”

Front and rear extensions are proposed.

Those will help create a 100-person capacity hall along with new toilet and kitchen facilities.

The application will be considered in due course.

£16m Arbroath retail park line-up

A proposal for signage at Arbroath’s new retail park has confirmed the line-up of names moving into the £16 million development.

Discount giant Home Bargains is leading the Elliot industrial estate project on the former Presentation Products factory site.

Its store and garden centre will cover around 40,000 square feet.

Arbroath £16 million retail park
Construction work at the Elliot retail park in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The retail park will be accessed off the A92 Dundee Road and have parking for around 300 cars.

There will also be drive-to and drive-thru restaurants.

The companies coming to the development are:

Home Bargains
Aldi
MKM Builders Merchant
Costa
Greggs

An official opening date for the retail park is yet to be announced.

A90 superfast EV hub

There are plans for a superfast EV charging hub beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

PoGo Charging is planning the development at Stracathro services, just north of Brechin.

The hub would be created on vacant land between the northbound exit to Aberdeen and the Stracathro flyover.

Stracathro services EV charging site
The EV charging site at Stracathro services is planned for vacant ground beside the A90. Image: Google

It would have 10 ultra rapid EV chargers.

PoGo say it will provide “strategically located” EV charging beside the busy dual carriageway.

The proposal is yet to be determined.

Edzell workshop house conversion

Planning officials have approved the conversion of a former painter’s store in Edzell into a house.

The building at Dunlappie Road is currently lying vacant.

It sits between the telephone exchange and the village war memorial.

Edzell house planning application approved.
A garage on Dunlappie Road in Edzell is to be converted into a house. Image: Google

The plan will create a single-person, one-bedroom home.

Small extensions will be added to increase the living space.

Officials said that although the proposed amenity space fell below council standards, the proposal would bring a building near the centre of Edzell back into use.

There were no objections to the application and it was granted under delegated powers.

Forfar high street home approved

A proposal for a new town centre family home in Forfar has received the green light.

The two-storey house will be built behind East High Street.

A former joiner’s workshop at 167 East High Street will be demolished to create car parking for the property.

The existing access will remain and the three-bedroom home is to be built on vacant ground.

New house approved at High Street in Forfar.
The new home will be built on a site off East High Street. Image: Architectural Technicians

The lower level will have an open-plan kitchen/living area and master bedroom with en suite.

There will be two further bedrooms, utility room, study, shower and en suite on the upper floor.

There were five objections to the proposal, raising concerns including the impact on neighbours during construction.

Planning officials granted approval under delegated powers, saying the proposal met development plan policy.

The Angus Council planning portal links to the applications can be found here:

Murroes church hall

Arbroath retail park signs

Stracathro EV hub

Edzell workshop conversion

Forfar town centre home

Conversation