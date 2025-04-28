News Boy, 13, charged with possessing a weapon after disorder at Raith Rovers match The Kirkcaldy side faced Greenock Morton at Starks Park on Saturday afternoon. By Ben MacDonald April 28 2025, 11:57am April 28 2025, 11:57am Share Boy, 13, charged with possessing a weapon after disorder at Raith Rovers match Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5231350/boy-13-charged-weapon-raith-rovers/ Copy Link The 13-year-old was charged before Saturday's match. Image: Finlay Thom/SNS Group A 13-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly possessing a weapon at Raith Rovers’ match over the weekend. The incident took place as the Kirkcaldy side faced Greenock Morton at Starks Park on Saturday afternoon. A 16-year-old was also charged with possession of pyrotechnics. Footage shared online shows a large group of football supporters coming together outside the Pratt Street stadium. Police Scotland has confirmed an investigation into the disorder is still ongoing. A spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of disorder in Kirkcaldy on Saturday. “A 16-year-old male was charged for possession of pyrotechnics, whilst a 13-year-old male was charged for possession of a weapon. “Further enquiries into the disorder remain ongoing.” The William Hill Championship match between Raith and Morton finished 1-1.