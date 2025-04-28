A 13-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly possessing a weapon at Raith Rovers’ match over the weekend.

The incident took place as the Kirkcaldy side faced Greenock Morton at Starks Park on Saturday afternoon.

A 16-year-old was also charged with possession of pyrotechnics.

Footage shared online shows a large group of football supporters coming together outside the Pratt Street stadium.

Police Scotland has confirmed an investigation into the disorder is still ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of disorder in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

“A 16-year-old male was charged for possession of pyrotechnics, whilst a 13-year-old male was charged for possession of a weapon.

“Further enquiries into the disorder remain ongoing.”

The William Hill Championship match between Raith and Morton finished 1-1.