News Residents warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week The RAF is set to carry out night-flying exercises from the Fife base as late as 1am. By Ellidh Aitken April 28 2025, 11:56am April 28 2025, 11:56am Residents warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week The RAF will be carrying out night-time flying exercises from RAF Leuchars. Image: SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence Residents are being warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week. The Royal Air Force is set to carry out night-flying exercises from the Fife base. The activity is scheduled from 3pm until 1am daily, but timings could vary due to operational needs. The exercises allow pilots to practice operating in low-light conditions. A statement said: "This week, RAF Lossiemouth and Leuchars Aerodrome will be conducting night-flying exercises. Leuchars Station still has a fully operational airfield. Image: SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence "Activity is scheduled from 3pm-1am daily. "These times may vary slightly where operational needs arise. "These exercises allow our pilots to practice operating in low-light conditions, which are often required on deployed operations." RAF Leuchars transitioned to Leuchars Station Army base in 2015 and is now on is on track to become Scotland's largest military garrison. The RAF continues to run the fully operational airfield at the base.
