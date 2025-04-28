Residents warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Residents warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week

The RAF is set to carry out night-flying exercises from the Fife base as late as 1am.

By Ellidh Aitken
The RAF will be carrying out night-time flying exercises from RAF Leuchars. Image: SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence
The RAF will be carrying out night-time flying exercises from RAF Leuchars. Image: SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence

Residents are being warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week.

The Royal Air Force is set to carry out night-flying exercises from the Fife base.

The activity is scheduled from 3pm until 1am daily, but timings could vary due to operational needs.

The exercises allow pilots to practice operating in low-light conditions.

statement said: “This week, RAF Lossiemouth and Leuchars Aerodrome will be conducting night-flying exercises.

Leuchars Station still has a fully operational airfield. Image: SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence

“Activity is scheduled from 3pm-1am daily.

“These times may vary slightly where operational needs arise.

“These exercises allow our pilots to practice operating in low-light conditions, which are often required on deployed operations.”

RAF Leuchars transitioned to Leuchars Station Army base in 2015 and is now on is on track to become Scotland’s largest military garrison.

The RAF continues to run the fully operational airfield at the base.

More from News

Some of 2023's 'Noody Dookers' at Silver sands Beach in Aberdour.
Invitation to get naked for Aberdour noody dook charity dip
Scott Kemlo with wife Lynsey, and children Finn and Imogen. Image: Lynsey Kemlo
Wife pays tribute to 'real family man' and ex-Dundee footballer, 50, who died on…
Emergency services were called to Whitelaw Road on Sunday. Image: Google Street View
Police probe 'unexplained' death of boy, 17, in Dunfermline
Raith Rovers' stadium, Starks Park
Boy, 13, charged with possessing a weapon after disorder at Raith Rovers match
Police near Ardler Primary School after the break-in. Image: Supplied
Dundee primary school hit by break-in
Glasgow High Court
Stirling rapist jailed for attacking teenager after 'bullying' confession
Stirling Old Bridge sealed off
Big police presence as path off Stirling Old Bridge sealed off
Thom Kane.
Body found in Pitlochry during search for missing 56-year-old man
Monica Turoni.
Fife woman sets up Crowdfunder for Perth city centre's 'only' independent bookshop
Paul Wishart went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Factory worker needed plastic surgery after 'careless' van crash at Perth Airport

Conversation