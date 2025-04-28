Invitation to get naked for Aberdour noody dook charity dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Invitation to get naked for Aberdour noody dook charity dip

More than 100 people have signed up for the event at Silver Sands Beach.

By Neil Henderson
Some of 2023's 'Noody Dookers' at Silver sands Beach in Aberdour.
Some of last year's 'noody dookers' at Silver sands Beach in Aberdour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

People are being invited to bare all for a naked charity swim at one of Fife’s most popular beaches.

The third annual noody dook takes place in Aberdour on Saturday May 31.

More than 100 people have already signed up for the mass skinny dip at Silver Sands beach.

Organiser Carnegie Rotary Club says there is still room for plenty more.

In previous years, the adults-only fundraiser has proved hugely successful, raising more than £3,000 in 2023.

Last year, more than 130 brave souls ventured into the water.

Nakedness encouraged at Aberdour fundraiser

Once again, there is no obligation to be naked, but it is encouraged.

The organiser says the noody dook is a unique and rare opportunity to get naked in nature.

Over 130 people took part in last year's Noody Dook at Aberdour.
More than 130 people took part in last year’s Noody Dook at Aberdour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Lee Walls told The Courier: “The dook will is about taking a risk, feeling alive and embracing a moment of joy and freedom.

“Cold-water bathing, being among nature in a caring environment, and meeting personal challenges are great for our mental as well as physical health.

“So it seems appropriate that we support mental health charities with the funds raised.

“Our main beneficiary this year will be Steps to Hope, a brilliant charity that supports people seeking to recover from addictions.”

‘Feeling alive and embracing a moment’ at Silver Sands beach

The event starts with registration at 7am, followed by a clothed yoga session at 7.30am.

Swimmers will then be serenaded into the sea by a piper at 7.45am.

People take to the water a Silver Sands in Aberdour at last year's Noody Dook.
People take to the water at Silver Sands in Aberdour at the 2023 noody dook. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The event ends an hour later with all noody dookers presented with a certificate.

Participants are asked not to bring spectators to the event.

However, organisers do encourage participants to wear colourful wigs, masks and face-paint if they wish.

Most of the £15 fee will go to Carnegie Rotary Club to help fund its chosen causes.

If you are interested in helping out, contact the Carnegie Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

Tickets are available on Event Brite.

More from News

Scott Kemlo with wife Lynsey, and children Finn and Imogen. Image: Lynsey Kemlo
Wife pays tribute to 'real family man' and ex-Dundee footballer, 50, who died on…
Emergency services were called to Whitelaw Road on Sunday. Image: Google Street View
Police probe 'unexplained' death of boy, 17, in Dunfermline
Raith Rovers' stadium, Starks Park
Boy, 13, charged with possessing a weapon after disorder at Raith Rovers match
The RAF will be carrying out night-time flying exercises from RAF Leuchars. Image: SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence
Residents warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week
Police near Ardler Primary School after the break-in. Image: Supplied
Dundee primary school hit by break-in
Glasgow High Court
Stirling rapist jailed for attacking teenager after 'bullying' confession
Stirling Old Bridge sealed off
Big police presence as path off Stirling Old Bridge sealed off
Thom Kane.
Body found in Pitlochry during search for missing 56-year-old man
Monica Turoni.
Fife woman sets up Crowdfunder for Perth city centre's 'only' independent bookshop
Paul Wishart went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Factory worker needed plastic surgery after 'careless' van crash at Perth Airport

Conversation