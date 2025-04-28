Invitation to get naked for Aberdour noody dook charity dip

People are being invited to bare all for a naked charity swim at one of Fife’s most popular beaches.

The third annual noody dook takes place in Aberdour on Saturday May 31.

More than 100 people have already signed up for the mass skinny dip at Silver Sands beach.

Organiser Carnegie Rotary Club says there is still room for plenty more.

In previous years, the adults-only fundraiser has proved hugely successful, raising more than £3,000 in 2023.

Last year, more than 130 brave souls ventured into the water.

Nakedness encouraged at Aberdour fundraiser

Once again, there is no obligation to be naked, but it is encouraged.

The organiser says the noody dook is a unique and rare opportunity to get naked in nature.

Lee Walls told The Courier: “The dook will is about taking a risk, feeling alive and embracing a moment of joy and freedom.

“Cold-water bathing, being among nature in a caring environment, and meeting personal challenges are great for our mental as well as physical health.

“So it seems appropriate that we support mental health charities with the funds raised.

“Our main beneficiary this year will be Steps to Hope, a brilliant charity that supports people seeking to recover from addictions.”

‘Feeling alive and embracing a moment’ at Silver Sands beach

The event starts with registration at 7am, followed by a clothed yoga session at 7.30am.

Swimmers will then be serenaded into the sea by a piper at 7.45am.

The event ends an hour later with all noody dookers presented with a certificate.

Participants are asked not to bring spectators to the event.

However, organisers do encourage participants to wear colourful wigs, masks and face-paint if they wish.

Most of the £15 fee will go to Carnegie Rotary Club to help fund its chosen causes.

If you are interested in helping out, contact the Carnegie Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

Tickets are available on Event Brite.