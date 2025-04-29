Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Perthshire cheese saved by 25-year-old ex-Gleneagles chef

Foodies were gutted when Strathearn Cheese founder Pierre Leger announced he was selling up.

By Morag Lindsay
Ben Hodgson in front of POW huts at the former Cultybraggan camp
Ben Hodgson is carrying on the Strathearn Cheese business at Cultybraggan, Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A much-loved Perthshire cheese has been brought back from the brink.

Ben Hodgson is the new boss of Strathearn Cheese after the brand’s founder announced he was quitting at the end of last year.

Ben, 25, had been working for the Comrie company after a number of years at Gleneagles Hotel.

He has now taken it over from his old boss, Pierre Leger.

And the first batch of cheeses in the new era will be rolling off the production line at Cultybraggan next week.

Ben says he’s been heartened by the response since he announced Strathearn Cheese is back in business.

Ben Hodgson in Strathearn Cheese kitchen with large rack of cheeses in front of him
Ben making Strathearn Cheese’s popular Wee Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Everyone has been so nice,” he said.

“It’s really taken me by surprise how much people care about it.”

Strathearn Cheese pair going back to basics

Ben worked as demi chef de partie at Gleneagles for three and a half years.

He joined Strathearn Cheese in March 2024 and was one of five employees when Pierre announced he was selling up in the autumn.

The business had outgrown its base at the former prisoner of war camp at Cultybraggan, just outside Comrie.

And Pierre had been unable to find large enough new premises anywhere in the area.

Pierre Leger with board of cheeses in front of tin hit at Cultybraggan POW camp
Pierre Leger has handed over the reins. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At the time, he told The Courier: “The premises here are too small for our needs now. But it may be that they are suitable for someone who wants to come in and just make cheese themselves.”

And that’s where Ben comes in.

He is now running the business with long-time cheese-maker Kirsty McCabe.

The pair are focusing on Strathearn’s most popular cheese, the award-winning Wee Comrie, for now.

The first batch should be ready next Tuesday and more are already in production for the following weeks.

Ben Hodgson working with cheeses in Strathearn Cheese kitchen
The Strathearn Cheese kitchen is back in action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Butter production is also about to resume.

And a number of long-standing stockists, including Hansen’s Kitchen, Comrie Croft and the Crieff Food Company, are also on board, with more to follow in the weeks and months to come.

“We’re really excited to get going,” said Ben.

“We’re starting with the Wee Comrie and the butter, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Nine years of cheese-making

Strathearn Cheese started production at Cultybraggan in 2016.

Their first cheese was The Strathearn. The range expanded over the years to include The Lady Mary, The Wee Comrie and The Braggan, as well as a range of butters.

The Wee Comrie became the most popular with around 1,500 units in production every month before the business changed hands.

Conversation