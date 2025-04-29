A much-loved Perthshire cheese has been brought back from the brink.

Ben Hodgson is the new boss of Strathearn Cheese after the brand’s founder announced he was quitting at the end of last year.

Ben, 25, had been working for the Comrie company after a number of years at Gleneagles Hotel.

He has now taken it over from his old boss, Pierre Leger.

And the first batch of cheeses in the new era will be rolling off the production line at Cultybraggan next week.

Ben says he’s been heartened by the response since he announced Strathearn Cheese is back in business.

“Everyone has been so nice,” he said.

“It’s really taken me by surprise how much people care about it.”

Strathearn Cheese pair going back to basics

Ben worked as demi chef de partie at Gleneagles for three and a half years.

He joined Strathearn Cheese in March 2024 and was one of five employees when Pierre announced he was selling up in the autumn.

The business had outgrown its base at the former prisoner of war camp at Cultybraggan, just outside Comrie.

And Pierre had been unable to find large enough new premises anywhere in the area.

At the time, he told The Courier: “The premises here are too small for our needs now. But it may be that they are suitable for someone who wants to come in and just make cheese themselves.”

And that’s where Ben comes in.

He is now running the business with long-time cheese-maker Kirsty McCabe.

The pair are focusing on Strathearn’s most popular cheese, the award-winning Wee Comrie, for now.

The first batch should be ready next Tuesday and more are already in production for the following weeks.

Butter production is also about to resume.

And a number of long-standing stockists, including Hansen’s Kitchen, Comrie Croft and the Crieff Food Company, are also on board, with more to follow in the weeks and months to come.

“We’re really excited to get going,” said Ben.

“We’re starting with the Wee Comrie and the butter, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Nine years of cheese-making

Strathearn Cheese started production at Cultybraggan in 2016.

Their first cheese was The Strathearn. The range expanded over the years to include The Lady Mary, The Wee Comrie and The Braggan, as well as a range of butters.

The Wee Comrie became the most popular with around 1,500 units in production every month before the business changed hands.