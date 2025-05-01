Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Alternative solutions’ being discussed as Dunkeld and Birnam post office to close

The Birnam Post Office, just outside Dunkeld, will close on May 10.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Birnam Post Office.
The Birnam Post Office has announced it will close. Image: Google Street View

Dunkeld and Birnam’s only post office has announced it will close due to rising costs.

The Birnam Post Office, on Perth Road near Dunkeld, will close on May 10.

The business, which also serves as a café, said rising costs left them unable to keep the post office open.

The Chattan Tearoom will continue to operate as normal.

A post on Facebook by the Chattan Tearoom and Post Office read: “As from the 10th of May 2025, The Birnam Post Office will be closing.

“We are very sad to announce this but due to rising costs it’s just not viable to our business to continue with the post office.

“We will keep you informed to any further information on this.

“Many thanks to all our valued customers over the years from Kelly and the team.”

The nearest Post Office is six miles away in Murthly.

A one-hour mobile post office will also visit the town once a week.

‘Potential alternatives being explored’

A spokesperson for Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council said: “The community council is aware of the planned closure of the Birnam Post Office and, naturally, the matter is of significant local interest and concern.

“Residents and businesses are very aware of the impact this could have, and conversations are underway within the community to explore potential alternatives.”

A spokesperson for the Post Office added: “We understand that the postmistress who operates Birnam Post Office is not able to continue doing so.

Post office.
The Birnam Post Office will close on May 10. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“We are in the process of contacting the postmistress to understand when their last day of service will be.

“We know how important our services are to local residents.

“We would encourage them to visit Murthly Post Office which is open five days a week until lunchtime or Ballinluig Post Office which is open three days a week until 17.30 and is accessible by public transport.”

Dunkeld and Birnam locals react to post office closure

The news was met online with sadness as locals thanked the postmistresses for their service.

Many expressed concerns as the loss of the area’s only post office looms.

One commented: “Really sorry to hear this we need this service, postage, banking and advice.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this, you have given a great service to the people of Birnam and Dunkeld especially after the closure of the bank.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Crowdfunder has been set up to launch Perth city centre’s “only” independent bookshop.

More from News

Jordon Forster
Court told of former Dundee player's brutal campaign of domestic abuse
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House in Logierait, near Pitlochry
Charming Pitlochry guest house up for sale as owners plan retirement
Valley Lodge, Castle Wynd.
Holiday flats proposed for historic home near Stirling Castle
Ross McConnell was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose pilot says he's lucky to be alive after vicious attack by Fife…
Arbroath Abbey.
Angus residents offered scaffolding tours of 850-year-old Arbroath Abbey
A firefighter extinguishes the car fire on Kinnoull Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Car catches fire on Perth city centre street
Justin Bower
Lorry driver who caused horse deaths in horrific A9 crash is banned in 'prison…
How the student apartment blocks will look at Kilrymont, St Andrews.
Plans for 700 student beds in St Andrews set for approval
The car on Fire. Image: Supplied
Flames 'shoot into air' after car set on fire near busy Newport roundabout
Police were searching an area on Mains Loan, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Three girls reported after 'robbery' at Dundee shop

Conversation