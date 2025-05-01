Dunkeld and Birnam’s only post office has announced it will close due to rising costs.

The Birnam Post Office, on Perth Road near Dunkeld, will close on May 10.

The business, which also serves as a café, said rising costs left them unable to keep the post office open.

The Chattan Tearoom will continue to operate as normal.

A post on Facebook by the Chattan Tearoom and Post Office read: “As from the 10th of May 2025, The Birnam Post Office will be closing.

“We are very sad to announce this but due to rising costs it’s just not viable to our business to continue with the post office.

“We will keep you informed to any further information on this.

“Many thanks to all our valued customers over the years from Kelly and the team.”

The nearest Post Office is six miles away in Murthly.

A one-hour mobile post office will also visit the town once a week.

‘Potential alternatives being explored’

A spokesperson for Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council said: “The community council is aware of the planned closure of the Birnam Post Office and, naturally, the matter is of significant local interest and concern.

“Residents and businesses are very aware of the impact this could have, and conversations are underway within the community to explore potential alternatives.”

A spokesperson for the Post Office added: “We understand that the postmistress who operates Birnam Post Office is not able to continue doing so.

“We are in the process of contacting the postmistress to understand when their last day of service will be.

“We know how important our services are to local residents.

“We would encourage them to visit Murthly Post Office which is open five days a week until lunchtime or Ballinluig Post Office which is open three days a week until 17.30 and is accessible by public transport.”

Dunkeld and Birnam locals react to post office closure

The news was met online with sadness as locals thanked the postmistresses for their service.

Many expressed concerns as the loss of the area’s only post office looms.

One commented: “Really sorry to hear this we need this service, postage, banking and advice.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this, you have given a great service to the people of Birnam and Dunkeld especially after the closure of the bank.”

