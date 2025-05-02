Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth man who faced homophobia at Fife workplace wins £5.5k at tribunal

Sean McGhie was also excluded from a work lunch and called a "grass" while employed by Inverkeithing-based RHT Scotland.

Sean McGhie. Image: Supplied
Sean McGhie. Image: Supplied
By Ellidh Aitken

A Perth man says he was left “afraid” to go to work after homophobic slurs and “childish victimisation” from colleagues.

Sean McGhie, 36, won £5,500 after taking his former employer, RHT Scotland – based at Belleknowes Industrial Estate in Inverkeithing, Fife – to a tribunal.

Employment judge James Hendry found the firm, which specialises in office removals and installations, was liable after an employee shouted: “Where are you, you gay c***?” at Sean.

Perth man ‘ecstatic’ after ‘David vs Goliath’ employment tribunal win

Speaking to The Courier, Sean has revealed the personal toll after he took on the firm in what he describes as a “David vs Goliath” employment tribunal.

He said: “I am ecstatic, it took seven-and-a-half weeks to find out if I had won and I was climbing the walls with anticipation from the moment I first stuck my own neck out to complain.

“I have to keep pinching myself.”

Sean represented himself throughout the tribunal and – despite the firm hiring both a solicitor and barrister from England – was found to be due compensation for injury to feelings.

RHT Scotland is based in Belleknowes Industrial Estate in Inverkeithing. Image: Google Street View

The events covered by the tribunal happened in November 2023 and followed a disagreement between Sean and his supervisor, referred to as BD, over a late finishing time.

The argument resulted in him being called a homophobic slur and the incident was dealt with by the firm, with BD disciplined.

Sean also reported the incident to police and BD later pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was fined £240.

Sean could not include this incident as part of his tribunal claim because it happened outwith the time period considered by the tribunal, but it was used as background for his subsequent complaints.

He said: “It ended up being a David and Goliath as I had to fight against the company.

“It felt like David and Goliath, I am just wee Sean McGhie who only wanted to get to work and come home in the same state I left in.”

Sean McGhie pictured in his RHT Scotland uniform. Image: Supplied

The tribunal judgement said: “He (Sean) makes no secret of the fact that he is
gay.

“He was comfortable discussing aspects of his sexuality with fellow employees.”

The tribunal said RHT Scotland – an office removals and installation firm – had “failed to detect a pattern of behaviour” in investigating incidents involving the supervisor and Sean.

This included BD allowing an automatic door to shut as Sean was approaching, calling him a “grass” and stating “it f****** stinks in here” while looking at him.

The supervisor also excluded Sean after buying a staff lunch from a burger van.

The judgement said: “This was on one level childish (such as the exclusion from food bought at the burger van) but coming from the claimant’s supervisor, who held a position of authority over him, and given the background circumstances in which these behaviours occurred, they are not wholly trivial.”

Perth man ‘mortified’ after colleague shouted homophobic slur

On another occasion, a different colleague, referred to as AR, shouted a homophobic slur from a lift.

Sean says he was left “mortified” by the comment, which he says was heard by other people.

He said: “I actually heard people gasp and I was mortified and wanted the ground to swallow me up.”

He also reported this incident to police and was later signed off work with stress.

Police say nobody has been arrested or charged in connection, but a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

He also submitted a formal complaint about AR, however, the firm decided there “was no basis for the complaints made”.

Sean was dismissed by the company on January 9 2024 due to claims he had breached confidentiality by speaking about his complaint against BD and had failed to make the company aware of a previous court conviction.

Perth man wins £5.5k after homophobic slur and ‘childish victimisation’

He was awarded £3,000 in compensation for the incident involving AR and £2,500 for the “acts of victimisation” from his supervisor.

Sean says he suffered with mental and physical problems as a result of the experience, including insomnia and psoriasis, a chronic skin condition.

Sean McGhie took Inverkeithing firm RHT Scotland to tribunal. Image: Google Street View

He said: “I loved the job, my brother had recently died when I got it and it was something different.

“I was able to work through my grief as I was experiencing life in a new way.

“It was different from what I had done before – working in a call centre for SSE.

“For the first time in my life I was doing a manly job and was able to be myself.

“I was building desks and listening to Ru Paul music.

“I didn’t expect to be attacked as I was really enjoying it and thought I was doing it all.

“I haven’t been back to work but I am taking some time now, enjoying myself, and then I will start to look for something.”

RHT Scotland declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

More from News

Daniel Rodley
Kirriemuir assault victim told by doctors 'don't chew food for a month'
Kristofer Clayton
Abuser so unrepentant for Kinross throttle attack he is denied rehab scheme help
A bare white wall where the Pittenweem witch mural once stood.
'Gaudy' Pittenweem witch mural that divided opinion finally removed
5
A house in Lade Braes, St Andrews, will be demolished
Fife Planning Ahead: St Andrews house demolition, Kirkcaldy memorial cairn and Cupar flats
Cody Chambers
Dundee teen who left victim scarred in hammer attack given unpaid work
Vintage Wool Rugs owner Mohammad Arshad. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New Perth shop to sell vintage rugs for thousands of pounds
Dundee University
5 threats facing Dundee University as it fights for its future
6
Toilet provision for pupils at the new Monifieth learning campus will be unaffected by the landmark Supreme Court ruling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gender-neutral toilets to stay in Angus schools following Supreme Court ruling
Cars in the parking area outside Ninewells Hospital.
NHS Tayside to hold review into Ninewells Hospital parking
3
Big Pete Monster Trucks will be a highlight of the Big Summer Spectacular in Stirling
Full details of Big Summer Spectacular coming to Stirling

Conversation