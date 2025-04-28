News Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of boy, 17, in Dunfermline Emergency services were called to the city's Whitelaw Road on Sunday. By Ellidh Aitken April 28 2025, 12:07pm April 28 2025, 12:07pm Share Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of boy, 17, in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5231433/police-probe-unexplained-death-boy-dunfermline/ Copy Link Emergency services were called to Whitelaw Road on Sunday. Image: Google Street View An investigation has been launched after the “unexplained” death of a 17-year-old boy in Dunfermline. Emergency services were called to the city’s Whitelaw Road on Sunday afternoon. Police are treating the teenager’s death as “unexplained” and say inquiries are ongoing. A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 12.25pm on Sunday, emergency services attended at Whitelaw Road, Dunfermline, following the death of a 17-year-old boy. “His death is being treated as unexplained. “Inquiries are ongoing.”