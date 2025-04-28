Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of boy, 17, in Dunfermline

An investigation has been launched after the “unexplained” death of a 17-year-old boy in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to the city’s Whitelaw Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police are treating the teenager’s death as “unexplained” and say inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 12.25pm on Sunday, emergency services attended at Whitelaw Road, Dunfermline, following the death of a 17-year-old boy.

“His death is being treated as unexplained.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”