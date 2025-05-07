Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bus operator hikes fares by 10% and scraps NHS carer passes

Moffat and Williamson, which also serves Dundee, says it has "no choice" to make the changes due to rising costs.

By Finn Nixon
Moffat and Williamson operates multiple services in Tayside and Fife. Image: Moffat and Williamson
Moffat and Williamson operates multiple services in Tayside and Fife. Image: Moffat and Williamson

A Fife bus operator has hiked its fares by about 10% – and scrapped NHS carer passes on its services.

Moffat and Williamson introduced the rise in fares at the start of last week.

Posters advertising the changes have been put up at some bus stops and on board services, but the company has not made any public announcement elsewhere.

The company – which also serves Dundee – has blamed rising wages and national insurance contributions, along with “other associated costs”, for having to put its fares up.

Moffat and Williamson says it has ‘no choice’ over fares rise

The poster says: “We have no choice but to significantly increase the fares on the services to correspond with other companies in the area.

“We have reluctantly made the decision to increase the fares across all services by around 10%.

“This will be rounded up to the nearest 10 pence in the pound.

“All NHS carer passes will no longer be accepted from April 28 and therefore a valid ticket to travel must be purchased on all Moffat and Williamson services.”

A poster advertising the fares increase on a Moffat and Williamson bus. Image: Supplied

The company previously boasted about becoming one of the first bus firms in Scotland to offer free transport to NHS staff.

However, in September last year, Moffat and Williamson claimed the introduction of Dundee’s low emission zone had contributed to a substantial loss in its annual accounts.

The operator had recorded a pre-tax loss of £255,127 for the financial year up to November 2023.

The Courier has approached Moffat and Williamson on multiple occasions for comment on its fares rise, but so far, the company has failed to respond.

The move comes after both Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee also raised their fares earlier this month.

Conversation