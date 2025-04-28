Plans for new Alloa Road cycle path linking Stirling and Clacks revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Plans for new Alloa Road cycle path linking Stirling and Clacks revealed

Locals are encouraged to share their thoughts about the project with the council until June 6.

By Alex Watson
Stirling's network of shared bike and pedestrian paths is growing. Image: Sustrans Scotland
Stirling's network of shared bike and pedestrian paths is growing. Image: Sustrans Scotland

Designs for a new off-road bike and pedestrian path adjacent to Alloa Road have been revealed by Stirling Council.

Linking Manor Powis roundabout and Causewayhead Roundabout, the proposed track would take the current National Cycle Network Route 76 off the busy Alloa Road.

The plans show the new shared use path running parallel to the A91 road and then the railway line for a stretch.

Cyclists and pedestrians would rejoin traffic on Grange Road, then come to another shared active travel path on Ladysneuk Road.

The yellow dotted line on this image shows the proposed route for the new cycle and pedestrian path. Image: Sustrans/Stirling Council

This would be created by upgrading the current pavement, rather than reducing the size of the road.

From there, the shared path would continue onto Alloa Road.

At Causewayhead, the route would connect to Stirling’s existing active travel network, which was officially opened last week.

The plans suggest a further active travel route to the Springkerse area could be added in the future, following the A91.

If approved, cyclists will be able to avoid the busy Manor Powis roundabout by using the new path. Image: Sustrans/Stirling Council

Public consultation underway

Stirling Council is working with Sustrans’ National Cycle Network team on the project, known as the NCN76 Manor Powis re-alignment.

The council is asking Stirling residents to review the detailed plans and share their views with the local authority via an online survey.

The public consultation is open until June 6.

Stirling Council said: “This corridor addresses a key missing link for Sustrans, Stirling Council and Clackmannanshire Council, enhancing connections to Stirling City centre, Alloa, the University of Stirling and Causewayhead.”

Scotland’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop (second from left) officially opened the first completed section of Stirling’s active travel network at Wallace High School. Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council

A separate ongoing council consultation about plans for a cycling and walking route linking Dunblane and Bridge of Allan has prompted concern from locals.

Some residents feel the B8033 road is too busy to become a single carriageway, as proposed, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and walkers.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Jack Russell Tilly, who died after a Dundee dog attack. Image: Jo McGregor
Dundee pensioner 'devastated' as pet Jack Russell dies after dog attack
3
Some of 2023's 'Noody Dookers' at Silver sands Beach in Aberdour.
Invitation to get naked for Aberdour noody dook charity dip
Scott Kemlo with wife Lynsey, and children Finn and Imogen. Image: Lynsey Kemlo
Wife pays tribute to 'real family man' and ex-Dundee footballer, 50, who died on…
Emergency services were called to Whitelaw Road on Sunday. Image: Google Street View
Police probe 'unexplained' death of boy, 17, in Dunfermline
Raith Rovers' stadium, Starks Park
Boy, 13, charged with possessing a weapon after disorder at Raith Rovers match
The RAF will be carrying out night-time flying exercises from RAF Leuchars. Image: SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence
Residents warned of night-time flying from Leuchars this week
Police near Ardler Primary School after the break-in. Image: Supplied
Dundee primary school hit by break-in
Glasgow High Court
Stirling rapist jailed for attacking teenager after 'bullying' confession
Stirling Old Bridge sealed off
Big police presence as path off Stirling Old Bridge sealed off
Thom Kane.
Body found in Pitlochry during search for missing 56-year-old man

Conversation