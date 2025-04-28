Plans for new Alloa Road cycle path linking Stirling and Clacks revealed

Designs for a new off-road bike and pedestrian path adjacent to Alloa Road have been revealed by Stirling Council.

Linking Manor Powis roundabout and Causewayhead Roundabout, the proposed track would take the current National Cycle Network Route 76 off the busy Alloa Road.

The plans show the new shared use path running parallel to the A91 road and then the railway line for a stretch.

Cyclists and pedestrians would rejoin traffic on Grange Road, then come to another shared active travel path on Ladysneuk Road.

This would be created by upgrading the current pavement, rather than reducing the size of the road.

From there, the shared path would continue onto Alloa Road.

At Causewayhead, the route would connect to Stirling’s existing active travel network, which was officially opened last week.

The plans suggest a further active travel route to the Springkerse area could be added in the future, following the A91.

Public consultation underway

Stirling Council is working with Sustrans’ National Cycle Network team on the project, known as the NCN76 Manor Powis re-alignment.

The council is asking Stirling residents to review the detailed plans and share their views with the local authority via an online survey.

The public consultation is open until June 6.

Stirling Council said: “This corridor addresses a key missing link for Sustrans, Stirling Council and Clackmannanshire Council, enhancing connections to Stirling City centre, Alloa, the University of Stirling and Causewayhead.”

A separate ongoing council consultation about plans for a cycling and walking route linking Dunblane and Bridge of Allan has prompted concern from locals.

Some residents feel the B8033 road is too busy to become a single carriageway, as proposed, and argue the change would be dangerous.

Others say there are better nearby routes to develop into a path for bikes and walkers.

