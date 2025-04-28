A Dundee pensioner has been left “devastated” after her pet Jack Russell died following a dog attack.

Jo McGregor looked on in horror as the Bully-type dog grabbed Tilly, 12, and shook her on Fairbairn Street just after midnight on Friday.

The attack left Tilly covered in blood and with such severe injuries that she had to be put down.

It is at least the second attack on a Jack Russell on the same street this year.

Jo, 72, who uses walking sticks and a mobility scooter to get around, was getting Tilly and her other two dogs into her car when the attack happened.

She told The Courier: “I was screaming.

“A woman came and picked (the other dog) up and ran off, leaving my poor little dog on the grass dying.

“We took her to the on-call vets as she was still alive, but they agreed that we should put her out of her misery as the attack had damaged her spine and she had no feeling in her legs.

“I am still in shock as this is no way you want your beloved dog to die.”

Police investigating dog attack on Fairbairn Street in Dundee

Jo’s daughter Roisin said: “Mum was screaming. She got Tilly to the vet but she was in a terrible state.

“The dog had shaken her so violently, like a rag doll, that her eyes were popping out of her head and were all bloodshot.

“Her back was also mauled and in an awful mess.

“Mum is devastated. She got Tilly along with her sister after my dad died.

“The sister died when she was still a pup but mum has had Tilly ever since.

“She’s just so tiny and there was nothing mum could do.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a dog was attacked by another dog around 12.30am on Friday on Fairbairn Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

In January, Dominika Goulch told The Courier of the “horrifying scene” after her seven-year-old Jack Russell was mauled by an American Bully.

It was claimed the same dog had also attacked Luna back in July.

It has not been confirmed whether there is any link between these incidents and the most recent attack.

Last week, The Courier told how an 11-year-old girl had been left with horrific injuries after being bitten by a dog in Douglas.

Meanwhile, a student told of the moment her thumb was bitten off by a dog in a Dundee park.