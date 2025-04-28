Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pensioner ‘devastated’ as pet Jack Russell dies after dog attack

Tilly, 12, was left covered in blood after being mauled by a Bully-type dog on Fairbairn Street.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Jack Russell Tilly, who died after a Dundee dog attack. Image: Jo McGregor
Jack Russell Tilly, who died after a Dundee dog attack. Image: Jo McGregor

A Dundee pensioner has been left “devastated” after her pet Jack Russell died following a dog attack.

Jo McGregor looked on in horror as the Bully-type dog grabbed Tilly, 12, and shook her on Fairbairn Street just after midnight on Friday.

The attack left Tilly covered in blood and with such severe injuries that she had to be put down.

It is at least the second attack on a Jack Russell on the same street this year.

Jo, 72, who uses walking sticks and a mobility scooter to get around, was getting Tilly and her other two dogs into her car when the attack happened.

Tilly was left covered in blood. Image: Jo McGregor
The dog suffered fatal injuries. Image: Jo McGregor

She told The Courier: “I was screaming.

“A woman came and picked (the other dog) up and ran off, leaving my poor little dog on the grass dying.

“We took her to the on-call vets as she was still alive, but they agreed that we should put her out of her misery as the attack had damaged her spine and she had no feeling in her legs.

“I am still in shock as this is no way you want your beloved dog to die.”

Police investigating dog attack on Fairbairn Street in Dundee

Jo’s daughter Roisin said: “Mum was screaming. She got Tilly to the vet but she was in a terrible state.

“The dog had shaken her so violently, like a rag doll, that her eyes were popping out of her head and were all bloodshot.

“Her back was also mauled and in an awful mess.

“Mum is devastated. She got Tilly along with her sister after my dad died.

“The sister died when she was still a pup but mum has had Tilly ever since.

“She’s just so tiny and there was nothing mum could do.”

Tilly’s owner is devastated. Image: Jo McGregor

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a dog was attacked by another dog around 12.30am on Friday on Fairbairn Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

In January, Dominika Goulch told The Courier of the “horrifying scene” after her seven-year-old Jack Russell was mauled by an American Bully.

It was claimed the same dog had also attacked Luna back in July.

It has not been confirmed whether there is any link between these incidents and the most recent attack.

Last week, The Courier told how an 11-year-old girl had been left with horrific injuries after being bitten by a dog in Douglas.

Meanwhile, a student told of the moment her thumb was bitten off by a dog in a Dundee park.

