Award-winning Angus natural burial ground could be expanded

Cairnbrae natural burial ground was established just north of Dundee in 2018 and over time will become a native woodland with trees planted in memory of loved ones.

By Graham Brown
The expansion plan is a long-term vision for Cairnbrae, near Dundee. Image: Cairnbrae
The owners of the first natural burial ground in Angus say they hope an extension to the site will secure its future for generations to come.

Award-winning Cairnbrae opened in 2018 on land near Kellas Wood, a few miles north of Dundee.

It was the vision of Alma Kettles, whose family had farmed the area for four generations.

In 2021, Alma sold the business to independent Dundee funeral directors Sturrock, Comb and Davidson.

Cairnbrae natural burial ground in Angus.
The family firm has now submitted an application to Angus Council to extend the graveyard on land north-west of the current site.

It comes as Cairnbrae was once again named Scotland’s best natural burial ground.

Cairnbrae expansion will ‘future-proof’ burial ground

The planning application indicates the expansion would deliver capacity for almost 500 extra natural burial plots.

It would also provide space for around 400 smaller ash interments.

There will be a peaceful seating area in the heart of the new extension, just as there is in the original graveyard.

An eco or woodland burial involves the body’s natural return to the earth in a biodegradable coffin or ashes urn without the use of preservation chemicals that can pollute the ground.

Cairnbrae has no headstones or monuments but loved ones are offered the opportunity to plant a tree.

It is part of the vision to see the Duntrune site become a native woodland through time.

Sturrock, Comb and Davidson managing director Ian Sturrock said the proposal was a long-term scheme to “future proof” Cairnbrae.

“This would be a very gradual expansion which would happen a lot of years down the road,” he said.

Pressure on traditional cemeteries

The popularity of natural burials is rising. Mr Sturrock said it would offer families the option of an eco farewell at a time when pressure on traditional cemeteries is increasing.

Many graveyards across Tayside and Fife are at, or near, capacity.

Mr Sturrock added: “From Alma’s original philosophy, we haven’t changed a thing.”

Cairnbrae natural burial ground in Angus.
He said the company was delighted to have received recognition in the Natural Death Centre’s People’s Awards for 2025.

Cairnbrae was previously selected as the UK’s best natural burial ground in 2021 and Scottish region winner in 2023.

The awards are based on the level of service and the impact each natural burial ground manager has made on the families of those they have helped to bury.

Angus Council will determine the planning application in due course.

Conversation