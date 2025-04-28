Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers told Swallow Roundabout lights NOT designed to speed up traffic flows and ‘will result in build-up’

Housing developer Springfield also says it is waiting on the results of a safety audit into road markings and signs at the junction.

By Finn Nixon
Traffic lights were switched on at the Swallow Roundabout on March 5. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Traffic lights were switched on at the Swallow Roundabout on March 5. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Drivers have been told the controversial traffic lights at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee were not designed to speed up traffic flows – and will lead to a build-up at busy times.

The lights were activated in March following a major upgrade of the junction as part of the Dykes of Gray housing development nearby.

However, more than 1,000 drivers have lodged complaints about delays and confusion over road markings and signs with a local councillor.

Traffic has often been queued back to Longforgan during the morning rush hour and some commuters claim their journey times have doubled.

Housing firm says Swallow Roundabout signals ‘will not speed up flow of traffic’

Springfield has moved to address some of the concerns raised in its latest weekly update.

On the traffic lights, the company said: “The inclusion of traffic lights at this busy junction was specifically requested by Dundee City Council to provide steady and safer movement from each road leading to the roundabout and to introduce safe pedestrian crossings.

“While we were not part of that decision making process, we understand that the request to install traffic signals was principally as a means of control to allow better access to the road network from Dykes of Gray Road.

“To clarify, traffic lights will not speed up the flow of traffic.

‘This will result in traffic build-up’

“Lights pause traffic at periodic points to allow a steady flow of movement from each junction and for pedestrians, and this will result in traffic build-up, particularly at peak times.”

In relation to complaints about ‘no right turn’ signs and arrow markings on the approach to the roundabout, the firm said: “A number of concerns have been raised about the road markings and signage.

“A review of these components was captured within the safety audit and we await updates.”

Traffic builds at the Swallow roundabout
Queues on the approach to the Swallow Roundabout last week. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Springfield says it has also been informed of drivers using side roads to avoid the Swallow Roundabout.

Concerns have previously been raised about Invergowrie – which is within the Perth and Kinross Council boundary – being used as a rat run.

The firm said: “We are aware that roads, not designed for such levels of traffic, are being utilised to avoid the Swallow Roundabout.

“Springfield cannot control the route that road users take and has no ownership or control of this route.”

Both Dundee City Council and Perth and Kinross Council have been approached for comment.

Conversation