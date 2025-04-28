Drivers have been told the controversial traffic lights at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee were not designed to speed up traffic flows – and will lead to a build-up at busy times.

The lights were activated in March following a major upgrade of the junction as part of the Dykes of Gray housing development nearby.

However, more than 1,000 drivers have lodged complaints about delays and confusion over road markings and signs with a local councillor.

Traffic has often been queued back to Longforgan during the morning rush hour and some commuters claim their journey times have doubled.

Housing firm says Swallow Roundabout signals ‘will not speed up flow of traffic’

Springfield has moved to address some of the concerns raised in its latest weekly update.

On the traffic lights, the company said: “The inclusion of traffic lights at this busy junction was specifically requested by Dundee City Council to provide steady and safer movement from each road leading to the roundabout and to introduce safe pedestrian crossings.

“While we were not part of that decision making process, we understand that the request to install traffic signals was principally as a means of control to allow better access to the road network from Dykes of Gray Road.

“To clarify, traffic lights will not speed up the flow of traffic.

‘This will result in traffic build-up’

“Lights pause traffic at periodic points to allow a steady flow of movement from each junction and for pedestrians, and this will result in traffic build-up, particularly at peak times.”

In relation to complaints about ‘no right turn’ signs and arrow markings on the approach to the roundabout, the firm said: “A number of concerns have been raised about the road markings and signage.

“A review of these components was captured within the safety audit and we await updates.”

Meanwhile, Springfield says it has also been informed of drivers using side roads to avoid the Swallow Roundabout.

Concerns have previously been raised about Invergowrie – which is within the Perth and Kinross Council boundary – being used as a rat run.

The firm said: “We are aware that roads, not designed for such levels of traffic, are being utilised to avoid the Swallow Roundabout.

“Springfield cannot control the route that road users take and has no ownership or control of this route.”

Both Dundee City Council and Perth and Kinross Council have been approached for comment.