Bridge of Allan flood defences plan progressing but full approval delayed

Bridge of Allan’s flood protection scheme can progress to the procurement stage, but a late objection to the plan means its specifics are not yet confirmed.

The £16 million project will replace the spa town’s existing flood defences, which were built during the 1980s and are now in a poor state.

Bridge of Allan was identified as especially vulnerable to flooding around a decade ago, with severe flooding in 2023, and the new flood protection scheme was put forward last year.

Stirling Council says the defences will protect 87 properties and 700 metres of road.

Councillors gave the procurement process the go-ahead at a special meeting of Stirling Council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee on Monday (April 28).

This means the search for a specialist contractor to carry out the design and build can begin.

However, a “very late” objection from a local landowner meant the committee’s planned confirmation of the scheme could not go ahead.

Council solicitor Mark Easton said the late objection requires further investigation, even though it was submitted just before 5pm last Friday, after the official deadline.

For this reason, it was agreed that official confirmation, which is a legal requirement, would be given at a future committee meeting, once the issue has been resolved.

A contractor must be appointed by the end of March 2026, and Mr Easton stressed that the delay need not get in the way of the procurement process.

It was revealed that six other valid objections to the flood defence plans for Bridge of Allan had also been received, but all were withdrawn following further discussion with the council.

Worries over funding

During Monday’s meeting, councillors sought reassurance from council officers over the funding for the project.

The Scottish Government has agreed to pay 80% of the estimated £16m cost, with Stirling Council providing the other 20%.

Should the total cost of the scheme increase beyond that figure, it will be possible for the council to ask the government to boost its contribution, but ministers will not pay for more than 80% of the final bill.

Council officers told the committee they are “reasonably confident in the construction stage estimates”.

Committee members also raised several questions about the design of the flood defences themselves, but were encouraged to continue the discussion at a future meeting, once the late objection had been dealt with.

Stirling Council’s preferred option for the flood protection infrastructure, chosen with local input, would be built on the site of the existing defences as much as possible.

Additions would include a short extension past Bridge of Allan’s allotments, as well as near Lyon Crescent.

A new embankment would also be constructed next to the town’s factory site and Inverallan Road.

