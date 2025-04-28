Bridge of Allan flood defences plan progressing but full approval delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Allan flood defences plan progressing but full approval delayed

A last-minute objection to the scheme has thrown a spanner in the works.

By Alex Watson
Bridge of Allan was badly flooded in October 2023. Image: Gregor Boyd/Shutterstock
Bridge of Allan was badly flooded in October 2023. Image: Gregor Boyd/Shutterstock

Bridge of Allan’s flood protection scheme can progress to the procurement stage, but a late objection to the plan means its specifics are not yet confirmed.

The £16 million project will replace the spa town’s existing flood defences, which were built during the 1980s and are now in a poor state.

Bridge of Allan was identified as especially vulnerable to flooding around a decade ago, with severe flooding in 2023, and the new flood protection scheme was put forward last year.

Stirling Council says the defences will protect 87 properties and 700 metres of road.

Councillors gave the procurement process the go-ahead at a special meeting of Stirling Council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee on Monday (April 28).

This means the search for a specialist contractor to carry out the design and build can begin.

However, a “very late” objection from a local landowner meant the committee’s planned confirmation of the scheme could not go ahead.

Stirling Council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee met at council HQ on Monday afternoon. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Council solicitor Mark Easton said the late objection requires further investigation, even though it was submitted just before 5pm last Friday, after the official deadline.

For this reason, it was agreed that official confirmation, which is a legal requirement, would be given at a future committee meeting, once the issue has been resolved.

A contractor must be appointed by the end of March 2026, and Mr Easton stressed that the delay need not get in the way of the procurement process.

It was revealed that six other valid objections to the flood defence plans for Bridge of Allan had also been received, but all were withdrawn following further discussion with the council.

Worries over funding

During Monday’s meeting, councillors sought reassurance from council officers over the funding for the project.

The Scottish Government has agreed to pay 80% of the estimated £16m cost, with Stirling Council providing the other 20%.

Should the total cost of the scheme increase beyond that figure, it will be possible for the council to ask the government to boost its contribution, but ministers will not pay for more than 80% of the final bill.

Council officers told the committee they are “reasonably confident in the construction stage estimates”.

Bridge of Allan locals have faced devastating flooding in the past and were included in the initial planning process for the town’s new protection scheme. Image: Gregor Boyd/Shutterstock

Committee members also raised several questions about the design of the flood defences themselves, but were encouraged to continue the discussion at a future meeting, once the late objection had been dealt with.

Stirling Council’s preferred option for the flood protection infrastructure, chosen with local input, would be built on the site of the existing defences as much as possible.

Additions would include a short extension past Bridge of Allan’s allotments, as well as near Lyon Crescent.

A new embankment would also be constructed next to the town’s factory site and Inverallan Road.

