10 famous faces you didn’t know were educated in Stirling

Stirling and its surrounding area has produced many celebrities over the years.

From TV stars to sporting legends, plenty of famous faces went to school locally.

While tennis pros Andy and Jamie Murray are among the most celebrated names, others are less synonymous with the area.

Here are 10 well-known figures who you may not have known studied in the Stirling Council area.

Lesley Paterson

All Quiet on the Western Front claimed four Oscars in 2023.

But did you know its screenwriter and producer, Lesley Paterson, is from Stirling?

The triathlon world champion used her race winnings to retain the rights to the film.

Lesley credits Allan’s Primary for developing her passion for writing.

And it was while attending Stirling High School that she first read the original book by Erich Maria Remarque.

Laura Anderson

Influencer and Love Island star Laura Anderson is also an alumnus of Stirling High School.

The former flight attendant from Cambusbarron was crowned runner-up on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018.

She has also appeared on Celebrity Karaoke Club and reality show Celebs Go Dating.

Laura has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and almost 40,000 on TikTok.

Finn Russell

Finn Russell is a big name in Scottish rugby.

The Bridge of Allan native has 87 caps and currently plays for Premiership club Bath.

After leaving Wallace High School, he worked as a stonemason before becoming a full-time rugby player.

But it was during his secondary education that he discovered his love for the sport.

Simone Lahbib

Having starred in Bad Girls, Wire In The Blood, EastEnders and Downton Abbey, Simone Lahbib is a household name.

The Scottish actress is a former pupil of St Modan’s High School.

She then went to ballet school and later studied drama at Queen Margaret College in Edinburgh.

Ross Murdoch

Olympian Ross Murdoch is well known in the swimming world.

The six-time Commonwealth Games medallist was part of the University of Stirling’s high-performance swim programme and graduated with a MSc in sport Management in 2022.

But before finding aquatic fame, he attended Balfron High School.

Nick Nairn

Nick Nairn hasn’t strayed too far from home with his restaurant ventures.

The Trossachs TV chef runs Nick’s at Port of Menteith and his Bridge of Allan eatery closed last year.

In 1991, he became the youngest Scottish chef to win a Michelin star and appeared on The Great Food Guys with Dougie Vipond.

He attended McLaren High School in Callander, as well as Port of Menteith Primary.

Kenny Logan

Finn Russell isn’t the only rugby legend to come out of Wallace High School.

Kenny Logan’s international career saw him win 70 caps for his country, 220 points and compete in both the Five Nations and the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

He is currently dedicated to fundraising for motor neurone disease (MND) in honour of former teammate Doddie Weir.

Lauren Mayberry

Globally known musician and CHVRCHES star Lauren Mayberry grew up in Thornhill, near Stirling.

The former journalist, whose band is known for hit single The Mother We Share, has played at top festivals, including Coachella and Glastonbury.

Lauren went to Beaconhurst School – now Fairview International School – in Bridge of Allan before studying at Strathclyde University.

Kieron Achara

Basketball ace Kieron Achara was part of Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and has played at the Commonwealth Games.

He got his start at Falkirk Fury, played for Duquesne College in the United States and retired in 2019 after more than a decade with the Glasgow Rocks.

The former Stirling High School pupil is on the board of directors for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Mirren Mack

Since leaving Wallace High School, actress Mirren Mack has gone on to star in some big shows.

These includes Netflix’s Sex Education and The Witcher: Blood Origin, as well as BBC’s The Nest and Miss Austen.

The Stirling star went to Holy Trinity Primary School and Riverside Primary, as well as the Dance School of Scotland in Glasgow and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

