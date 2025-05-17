10 famous faces you didn’t know were educated in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 famous faces you didn’t know were educated in Stirling

Stirling and Stirlingshire has taught a thing or two to many celebrities - including some you might have been unaware of.

Mirren Mack went to Wallace High School before becoming a successful actress. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Stirling and its surrounding area has produced many celebrities over the years.

From TV stars to sporting legends, plenty of famous faces went to school locally.

While tennis pros Andy and Jamie Murray are among the most celebrated names, others are less synonymous with the area.

Here are 10 well-known figures who you may not have known studied in the Stirling Council area.

Lesley Paterson

Lesley Paterson won the best film award for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ at the BAFTAs. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

All Quiet on the Western Front claimed four Oscars in 2023.

But did you know its screenwriter and producer, Lesley Paterson, is from Stirling?

The triathlon world champion used her race winnings to retain the rights to the film.

Lesley credits Allan’s Primary for developing her passion for writing.

And it was while attending Stirling High School that she first read the original book by Erich Maria Remarque.

Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson is a social media influencer and TV personality. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Influencer and Love Island star Laura Anderson is also an alumnus of Stirling High School.

The former flight attendant from Cambusbarron was crowned runner-up on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018.

She has also appeared on Celebrity Karaoke Club and reality show Celebs Go Dating.

Laura has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and almost 40,000 on TikTok.

Finn Russell

Finn Russell co-captained the Six Nations squad against France.

Finn Russell is a big name in Scottish rugby.

The Bridge of Allan native has 87 caps and currently plays for Premiership club Bath.

After leaving Wallace High School, he worked as a stonemason before becoming a full-time rugby player.

But it was during his secondary education that he discovered his love for the sport.

Simone Lahbib

Simone Lahbib starred in Bad Girls and EastEnders. Image: PA

Having starred in Bad Girls, Wire In The Blood, EastEnders and Downton Abbey, Simone Lahbib is a household name.

The Scottish actress is a former pupil of St Modan’s High School.

She then went to ballet school and later studied drama at Queen Margaret College in Edinburgh.

Ross Murdoch

Ross Murdoch after winning bronze in the men’s 200m breaststroke at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Olympian Ross Murdoch is well known in the swimming world.

The six-time Commonwealth Games medallist was part of the University of Stirling’s high-performance swim programme and graduated with a MSc in sport Management in 2022.

But before finding aquatic fame, he attended Balfron High School.

Nick Nairn

Nick Nairn grew up in Port of Menteith. Image: Nick Nairn

Nick Nairn hasn’t strayed too far from home with his restaurant ventures.

The Trossachs TV chef runs Nick’s at Port of Menteith and his Bridge of Allan eatery closed last year.

In 1991, he became the youngest Scottish chef to win a Michelin star and appeared on The Great Food Guys with Dougie Vipond.

He attended McLaren High School in Callander, as well as Port of Menteith Primary.

Kenny Logan

Gaby and Kenny Logan in Edinburgh with the specially decorated My Name’5 Doddie tractor. Image: Colin Hattersley/PA Wire

Finn Russell isn’t the only rugby legend to come out of Wallace High School.

Kenny Logan’s international career saw him win 70 caps for his country, 220 points and compete in both the Five Nations and the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

He is currently dedicated to fundraising for motor neurone disease (MND) in honour of former teammate Doddie Weir.

Lauren Mayberry

Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES performing at Coachella in 2019. Image: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Globally known musician and CHVRCHES star Lauren Mayberry grew up in Thornhill, near Stirling.

The former journalist, whose band is known for hit single The Mother We Share, has played at top festivals, including Coachella and Glastonbury.

Lauren went to Beaconhurst School – now Fairview International School – in Bridge of Allan before studying at Strathclyde University.

Kieron Achara

Kieron Achara visits Kinross charity Seamab. Image: Seamab/Martin Shields

Basketball ace Kieron Achara was part of Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and has played at the Commonwealth Games.

He got his start at Falkirk Fury, played for Duquesne College in the United States and retired in 2019 after more than a decade with the Glasgow Rocks.

The former Stirling High School pupil is on the board of directors for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Mirren Mack

Mirren Mack at The Stirling Smith Gallery. Image: DC Thomson

Since leaving Wallace High School, actress Mirren Mack has gone on to star in some big shows.

These includes Netflix’s Sex Education and The Witcher: Blood Origin, as well as BBC’s The Nest and Miss Austen.

The Stirling star went to Holy Trinity Primary School and Riverside Primary, as well as the Dance School of Scotland in Glasgow and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

