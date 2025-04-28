A 22-year-old man was hospitalised and later arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in St Andrews.

The incident happened on Abbey Walk on Sunday at around 11pm.

Emergency services, including police and Scottish Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene and the road was closed for a time.

Paramedics attended to the man at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Car crashes into wall in St Andrews

The injured driver was later arrested but then released as inquiries into the incident continued.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.00pm on Sunday, police were made aware of a vehicle colliding with a wall on Abbey Walk, St Andrews.

“Emergency services attended, and the driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

“The road was closed to allow for a collision investigation to take place.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further inquiry.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”