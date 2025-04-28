Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Man, 22, hospitalised then arrested after crash closes St Andrews street

He crashed into a wall in Abbey Walk.

By Neil Henderson
Abbey Walk, St Andrews.
The incident happened on Abbey Walk. Image: Google Street View

A 22-year-old man was hospitalised and later arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in St Andrews.

The incident happened on Abbey Walk on Sunday at around 11pm.

Emergency services, including police and Scottish Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene and the road was closed for a time.

Paramedics attended to the man at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Car crashes into wall in St Andrews

The injured driver was later arrested but then released as inquiries into the incident continued.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.00pm on Sunday, police were made aware of a vehicle colliding with a wall on Abbey Walk, St Andrews.

“Emergency services attended, and the driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

“The road was closed to allow for a collision investigation to take place.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further inquiry.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

More from News

Bridge of Allan was badly flooded in October 2023. Image: Gregor Boyd/Shutterstock
Bridge of Allan flood defences plan progressing but full approval delayed
Traffic lights were switched on at the Swallow Roundabout on March 5. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Drivers told Swallow Roundabout lights NOT designed to speed up traffic flows and 'will…
3
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and firearms charge
James Donaldson
Dundee murder suspect paedophile to be assessed for possible life sentence
Stirling's network of shared bike and pedestrian paths is growing. Image: Sustrans Scotland
Plans for new Alloa Road cycle path linking Stirling and Clacks revealed
Jack Russell Tilly, who died after a Dundee dog attack. Image: Jo McGregor
Dundee pensioner 'devastated' as pet Jack Russell dies after dog attack
7
Some of 2023's 'Noody Dookers' at Silver sands Beach in Aberdour.
Invitation to get naked for Aberdour noody dook charity dip
Scott Kemlo with wife Lynsey, and children Finn and Imogen. Image: Lynsey Kemlo
Wife pays tribute to 'real family man' and ex-Dundee footballer, 50, who died on…
Emergency services were called to Whitelaw Road on Sunday. Image: Google Street View
Police probe 'unexplained' death of boy, 17, in Dunfermline
Raith Rovers' stadium, Starks Park
Boy, 13, charged with possessing a weapon after disorder at Raith Rovers match